Music maestro Ilaiyaraaja meets CM Stalin in Tamil Nadu for special discussion; Read on

After his much-celebrated Symphony performance in London, legendary music composer Ilaiyaraaja met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Tamil Nadu CM appreciated Ilaiyaraaja for his achievement.







MK Stalin posted the pictures with Ilaiyaraaja on X, "The musician @ilaiyaraaja, who has returned from a record-breaking trip to London #Symphony , met me in person to congratulate me on my trip and thank me. On behalf of the government, we have decided to celebrate his half-century journey in film music! This festival will be celebrated with the participation of fans living in the Raja's music kingdom!," the caption reads.

Legendary music Indian composer Ilaiyaraaja returned to Chennai on March 10 after his much-celebrated Symphony performance in London. His homecoming was nothing short of grand, as he was warmly received at the Chennai Airport by a host of political and cultural figures, including Tamil Nadu Minister Thangam Thenarasu, BJP State Vice President Karu Nagarajan, and VCK functionary Vanni Arasu.

On behalf of the Tamil Nadu government, Minister Thangam Thenarasu welcomed the maestro, acknowledging his contribution to Indian and global music.

BJP's Karu Nagarajan, and VCK's Vanni Arasu, also extended their heartfelt greetings to Ilaiyaraaja, celebrating his exceptional career.

Speaking to the media, IIlaiyaraaja thanked his supporters, especially his fans in London.

"Thanks to everyone. You all sent me off with smiling faces, which made the event hugely successful. The love I received from the fans during the Symphony was overwhelming. Every moment there was filled with appreciation from the audience," he said.

Ilaiyaraaja, widely regarded as one of the greatest music composers in India, is renowned for his work in Tamil and Telugu cinema.

His illustrious career spans over four decades, during which he composed music for more than a thousand films, leaving an indelible mark on the music industry.

Born as R Gnanathesikan in 1943 in the village of Pannaipuram, Theni district, Ilaiyaraaja began his journey in music at a young age.

His compositions have not only enchanted listeners but also often delivered strong political messages, capturing the essence of social events and celebrations.

His unique musical style combines folk rhythms with classical techniques, making him a trendsetter in South Indian cinema.

The maestro's creations have stood the test of time, continuing to resonate with audiences worldwide.

Some of his most iconic songs include 'Machana Pathingala' from 'Annakili (1975)' This song marked the beginning of Ilaiyaraaja's musical journey, blending folk rhythms with contemporary film music. Its melodic charm remains beloved by generations.

'Metti Oli Kaatrodu' from 'Metti (1980)': This song, sung by Janaki, continues to mesmerize listeners with its enchanting lyrics and melody.

'Thenpaandi Cheemayile' from 'Nayagan (1987)' : A timeless classic from a legendary film, the song's deep emotional impact has made it unforgettable for listeners.

'Janani Janani' from 'Thaai Moogambhigai (1982)' : A highly revered devotional song, it became an anthem of faith during the 1980s, still cherished by devotees today.

'Uravugal Thodarkathai' from 'Aval Appadithan (1978)' : This song, sung by K. J. Yesudas, continues to touch hearts with its melody, showcasing Ilaiyaraaja's mastery over emotion-laden music.

Ilaiyaraaja's music has influenced the film industry and deeply impacted the cultural and emotional fabric of Indian society.

His compositions speak to universal human emotions, capturing everything from joy to sorrow, all while preserving the rich traditions of Tamil and South Indian music.

