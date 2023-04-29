Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Witness Tiger Shroff's intense first look from awaited action-thriller Mission Eagle

    An exciting new update for ardent Tiger Shroff fans is finally here. A new look from Mission Eagle, which will resume shoot in May 2023, featuring Tiger's intense avatar, has gone viral. Know more.

    Witness Tiger Shroff's intense first look from awaited action-thriller Mission Eagle vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Apr 29, 2023, 12:42 PM IST

    Tiger Shroff is one of Indian cinema's finest, skilled, and most renowned stars who enjoys a huge fan following in India and abroad. The star's Instagram feed is a visual treat for his followers and fans who always are eager to know updates on his upcoming films, trips, personal life, vacation trips, and so on.

    People might know that back in December 2022, Tiger Shroff had already shot some crucial action sequences and hand-to-hand combat sequences for the noted filmmaker Jagan Shakti's film tentatively titled Mission Eagle.

    ALSO READ: Aryan Khan's first ad commercial with father Shah Rukh Khan is out now; know details

    Tiger had shot for these important action scenes in London alongside Sara Ali Khan, who plays the leading lady opposite him in this actioner-thriller. Then he jetted off to shoot for Akshay Kumar starrer action-drama-thriller Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Jagan Shakti's film shoot will again resume in full swing from May 25, 2023, onwards.

    An update concerning Tiger Shroff's look in Mission Eagle has surfaced on social media portals. In the picture, fans can see Tiger Shroff's intense avatar from the awaited and tentatively titled 'Mission Eagle' film.

    In the viral photo, Tiger Shroff is flaunting his long hair look with a brown full-sleeved shirt with a silver chain that has a locket. The 'Baaghi' star has a sharpened knife in his hand with a menacing look and sinister smile visible on his face.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by OCD TIMES (@ocdtimes)

    Tiger Shroff has an exciting lineup with films like Mission Eagle, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and Ganapath-Part I in his kitty. Mission Eagle's announcement and this still has definitely created buzz and intrigued audiences to wait and watch the film unfold in theatres.

    ALSO READ: Aryan Khan makes debut as ad director featuring father Shah Rukh Khan

    Last Updated Apr 29, 2023, 12:42 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Jawan: Is Shah Rukh Khan starrer film inspired by legend Amitabh Bachchan's Akhree Raasta? details here vma

    Jawan: Is Shah Rukh Khan starrer film inspired by legend Amitabh Bachchan's Akhree Raasta? details here

    MET Gala 2023: Alia Bhatt is 'all smiles' as she leaves for mega fashion event; watch video

    MET Gala 2023: Alia Bhatt is 'all smiles' as she leaves for mega fashion event; watch video

    Ali Fazal's throwback pictures with Vin Diesel, late Paul Walker are unmissable vma

    Ali Fazal's throwback pictures with Vin Diesel, late Paul Walker are unmissable

    Here are 5 rejuvenating summer smoothies for quick weight loss ADC

    Here are 5 rejuvenating summer smoothies for quick weight loss

    Ranveer Singh dons white pantsuit at Tiffany & Co store reopening in New York ADC

    Ranveer Singh dons white pantsuit at Tiffany & Co store reopening in New York

    Recent Stories

    India sailor Abhilash Tomy creates history; becomes 1st Indian to complete prestigious Golden Globe Race snt

    India sailor Abhilash Tomy creates history; becomes 1st Indian to complete prestigious Golden Globe Race

    Three Keralites among 24 Indians on US-bound oil tanker seized by Iranian Navy anr

    Three Keralites among 24 Indians on US-bound oil tanker seized by Iranian Navy

    Jawan: Is Shah Rukh Khan starrer film inspired by legend Amitabh Bachchan's Akhree Raasta? details here vma

    Jawan: Is Shah Rukh Khan starrer film inspired by legend Amitabh Bachchan's Akhree Raasta? details here

    Meta announces new body shapes hair clothing textures across Facebook Instagram and more for avatars gcw

    Meta announces new body shapes, hair, clothing textures for avatars

    football Manchester United takeover: Here is how much Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad bin Al Thani and Sir Jim Ratcliffe final bid is worth-ayh

    Manchester United takeover: Here's how much Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe's final bid is worth

    Recent Videos

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    Video Icon
    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon