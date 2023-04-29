Witness Tiger Shroff's intense first look from awaited action-thriller Mission Eagle

An exciting new update for ardent Tiger Shroff fans is finally here. A new look from Mission Eagle, which will resume shoot in May 2023, featuring Tiger's intense avatar, has gone viral. Know more.

Tiger Shroff is one of Indian cinema's finest, skilled, and most renowned stars who enjoys a huge fan following in India and abroad. The star's Instagram feed is a visual treat for his followers and fans who always are eager to know updates on his upcoming films, trips, personal life, vacation trips, and so on.

People might know that back in December 2022, Tiger Shroff had already shot some crucial action sequences and hand-to-hand combat sequences for the noted filmmaker Jagan Shakti's film tentatively titled Mission Eagle.

ALSO READ: Aryan Khan's first ad commercial with father Shah Rukh Khan is out now; know details

Tiger had shot for these important action scenes in London alongside Sara Ali Khan, who plays the leading lady opposite him in this actioner-thriller. Then he jetted off to shoot for Akshay Kumar starrer action-drama-thriller Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Jagan Shakti's film shoot will again resume in full swing from May 25, 2023, onwards.

An update concerning Tiger Shroff's look in Mission Eagle has surfaced on social media portals. In the picture, fans can see Tiger Shroff's intense avatar from the awaited and tentatively titled 'Mission Eagle' film.

In the viral photo, Tiger Shroff is flaunting his long hair look with a brown full-sleeved shirt with a silver chain that has a locket. The 'Baaghi' star has a sharpened knife in his hand with a menacing look and sinister smile visible on his face.

Tiger Shroff has an exciting lineup with films like Mission Eagle, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and Ganapath-Part I in his kitty. Mission Eagle's announcement and this still has definitely created buzz and intrigued audiences to wait and watch the film unfold in theatres.

ALSO READ: Aryan Khan makes debut as ad director featuring father Shah Rukh Khan