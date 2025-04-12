Celebrity MasterChef Winner: Gaurav Khanna wins; Nikki Tamboli emerges as 1st runner-up

Read Full Article

The much-anticipated finale of Celebrity MasterChef has concluded, and actor Gaurav Khanna has claimed the winner’s title. He walked away with the golden Celebrity MasterChef trophy, a cash prize of over ₹20 lakh, and the prestigious chef's coat. Throughout the season, Gaurav impressed both judges and viewers with his culinary talent, culminating in a finale performance that secured him the top spot.

Sony Entertainment Television announced the results on Instagram, noting that Gaurav had made a successful journey from television acting to winning the inaugural Celebrity MasterChef India title.

Nikki Tamboli finished as the first runner-up, while Tejasswi Prakash took the second runner-up position.

The judging panel for the show included renowned names such as Farah Khan, Vikas Khanna, and Ranveer Brar. The finale also featured a special appearance by celebrated chef Sanjeev Kapoor.

FINAL EPISODE

During the final episode, Gaurav became emotional following the positive feedback from the judges. Farah Khan, Ranveer Brar, and Sanjeev Kapoor embraced him warmly and commended his final dish. Sanjeev Kapoor told Gaurav that he may have reached this point by running from his emotions, but now was the time to start life by embracing them.

In addition to the top three finalists, the season featured other notable celebrities such as Dipika Kakar Ibrahim, Abhijeet Sawant, Rajiv Adatia, Faisal Shaikh, and Usha Nadkarni.

