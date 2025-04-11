Akshay Kumar breaks silence on Jaya Bachchan's comment on 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha'

Read Full Article

Actor Akshay Kumar, who is busy promoting his upcoming film 'Kesari Chapter 2', reacted to comments on his films by other actors. During a press conference in Mumbai on Friday, the actor was asked by a media person about veteran actress and politician Jaya Bachchan's reported comment about his 2017 film 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha', where she said that she would not watch the movie because it had the word "toilet" in the title.

Akshay Kumar breaks silence on Jaya Bachchan's comment:

While reacting to the question, Akshay Kumar said, "Ab agar unhone kaha hai toh sahi hoga, mujhe nahi pata. Agar 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' ek aisi film banake maine koi galat kaam kiya hai... agar woh keh rahi hai toh sahi hoga (Now, if she has said so, then it must be right. I am not aware of it. If I have done something wrong by making a film like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, then... but if she is saying it, then it must be right)."

'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' was released in 2017 and starred Bhumi Pednekar alongside Akshay Kumar. The film was inspired by a true incident about a woman who refused to go back to her husband's house because it did not have a toilet. The film sent a strong message about the importance of sanitation and building toilets in rural India.A

Kesari Chapter 2:

Meanwhile, talking about his upcoming film 'Kesari Chapter 2', its trailer was released earlier this month and gave a glimpse into the emotional and powerful court battle led by Nair. It also stars Ananya Panday as a law student and R. Madhavan as Neville McKinley.

The first part of the film, Kesari, starred Parineeti Chopra and revolved around the valor of 21 Sikh soldiers in the 1897 battle. Kesari Chapter 2 is set to be released on April 18.

