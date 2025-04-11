user
user icon

Akshay Kumar breaks silence on Jaya Bachchan's comment on 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha'

Actor Akshay Kumar, while promoting his upcoming film Kesari Chapter 2, addressed Jaya Bachchan's reported remarks about his 2017 film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

Akshay Kumar breaks silence on Jaya Bachchan's comment on 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' MEG
Meghana Tatiparthy
Meghana Tatiparthy
Published: Apr 11, 2025, 7:50 PM IST

Actor Akshay Kumar, who is busy promoting his upcoming film 'Kesari Chapter 2', reacted to comments on his films by other actors. During a press conference in Mumbai on Friday, the actor was asked by a media person about veteran actress and politician Jaya Bachchan's reported comment about his 2017 film 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha', where she said that she would not watch the movie because it had the word "toilet" in the title.

Akshay Kumar breaks silence on Jaya Bachchan's comment:

While reacting to the question, Akshay Kumar said, "Ab agar unhone kaha hai toh sahi hoga, mujhe nahi pata. Agar 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' ek aisi film banake maine koi galat kaam kiya hai... agar woh keh rahi hai toh sahi hoga (Now, if she has said so, then it must be right. I am not aware of it. If I have done something wrong by making a film like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, then... but if she is saying it, then it must be right)."

'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' was released in 2017 and starred Bhumi Pednekar alongside Akshay Kumar. The film was inspired by a true incident about a woman who refused to go back to her husband's house because it did not have a toilet. The film sent a strong message about the importance of sanitation and building toilets in rural India.A

ALSO READ: 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' in real life! UP bride refuses to return to in-laws' house over no toilet at home

Kesari Chapter 2:

Meanwhile, talking about his upcoming film 'Kesari Chapter 2', its trailer was released earlier this month and gave a glimpse into the emotional and powerful court battle led by Nair. It also stars Ananya Panday as a law student and R. Madhavan as Neville McKinley.

The first part of the film, Kesari, starred Parineeti Chopra and revolved around the valor of 21 Sikh soldiers in the 1897 battle. Kesari Chapter 2 is set to be released on April 18.

ALSO READ: 'Kesari 2': Akshay Kumar starrer gets 'A' certificate; check run-time here

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kesari 2: Karan Johar slams Caroline Dyer over 'looter' remark MEG

Kesari 2: Karan Johar slams Caroline Dyer over ‘looter’ remark

Netizens went crazy over Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor's 'Khudaya Ishq' Glimpse MEG

'Khudaya Ishq' teaser: Fawad Khan, Vaani Kapoor's love story to release on THIS date; Check

SS Rajamouli applauds Oscars' new Stunt Award; 'RRR' featured in announcement ATG

SS Rajamouli applauds Oscars' new Stunt Award; 'RRR' featured in announcement

''Tamannah Bhatia slaying once again'' Netizens react to 'Nasha' in Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 MEG

''Tamannaah Bhatia slaying once again” Netizens react to 'Nasha' in Ajay Devgn's Raid 2

Kareena Kapoor's dancing AI video at rave party in Pakistan sparks outrage among fans (WATCH) shk

Kareena Kapoor’s dancing AI video at rave party in Pakistan sparks outrage among fans (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Garnacho to Nico Williams: Latest transfer rumours from Europe dmn

Garnacho to Nico Williams: Latest transfer rumours from Europe

Lucid To Acquire Facilities, Assets Previously Belonging To Bankrupt Truck Maker Nikola: Retail Gets More Bullish

Lucid To Acquire Facilities, Assets Previously Belonging To Bankrupt Truck Maker Nikola: Retail Gets More Bullish

US Chipmakers Who Outsource Manufacturing To Be Exempt From China Tariffs, Says State-Backed Association: Here's Who Will Be Affected

US Chipmakers Who Outsource Manufacturing To Be Exempt From China Tariffs, Says State-Backed Association: Here's Who Will Be Affected

Wells Fargo Q1 2025 Earnings: Revenue Falls Short Of Estimates, CEO Says Bank Supports Trump Administration’s ‘Willingness To Look At Barriers To Fair Trade’

Wells Fargo Q1 2025 Earnings: Revenue Falls Short Of Estimates, CEO Says Bank Supports Trump Administration’s ‘Willingness To Look At Barriers To Fair Trade’

Kesari 2: Karan Johar slams Caroline Dyer over 'looter' remark MEG

Kesari 2: Karan Johar slams Caroline Dyer over ‘looter’ remark

Recent Videos

Amit Shah Confirms Smooth NDA-AIADMK Alliance in Tamil Nadu | Asianet Newsable

Amit Shah Confirms Smooth NDA-AIADMK Alliance in Tamil Nadu | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
PM Modi’s Spiritual Visit to Guruji Maharaj Temple in Anandpur, MP | WATCH

PM Modi’s Spiritual Visit to Guruji Maharaj Temple in Anandpur, MP | WATCH

Video Icon
PM Modi at Shri Anandpur Dham: 'Grief Fears to Enter This Sacred Land of Saints and Service'

PM Modi at Shri Anandpur Dham: 'Grief Fears to Enter This Sacred Land of Saints and Service'

Video Icon
Agra Mosque Meat Incident: Quick Police ARREST Prevents Unrest

Agra Mosque Meat Incident: Quick Police ARREST Prevents Unrest

Video Icon
Can India Gain from US-China Tariff War? Here is Breakdown | Asianet Newsable

Can India Gain from US-China Tariff War? Here is Breakdown | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon