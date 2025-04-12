WWE WrestleMania 2025: 5 Possible Endings & Interferences in Cena vs Rhodes Blockbuster

Read Full Article

WWE WrestleMania 2025: The 41st edition promises fireworks, but no match carries as much weight and emotions as John Cena vs Cody Rhodes. For Cena, it's a potential last stand. For Rhodes, it’s about finishing the story that began years ago. WWE has leaned into unpredictability for its recent 'Mania conclusions so what can we expect this time? Here are five ways WWE could end this match on the grandest stage of them all.

1. The Bloodline Returns to Haunt Cody Rhodes

The specter of Roman Reigns may be off-screen, but the Bloodline’s influence is never truly gone. Picture this: just as Rhodes lines up to hit Cross Rhodes, a returning Solo Sikoa or Jimmy Uso interferes, attacking Cody and costing him the match.

Why It Makes Sense: It protects Rhodes from a clean loss and sets up future feuds. WWE could spin the narrative that the Bloodline never let him finish the story. Fans have moved on post-Reigns, so any surprise return tied to the Bloodline would deliver maximum drama.

2. Randy Orton Costs Cody the Match

The Viper has history with both men. Orton turning on Cody, his former Legacy stablemate would be a full circle. Maybe he RKO's Rhodes mid-match, aligning with Cena for one last run of veteran dominance.

Why It Makes Sense: Orton’s motivations could be jealousy. Cody’s spotlight has overshadowed him. Or maybe Orton simply wants Cena to win for old time’s sake. Orton vs Rhodes is money, and it’s a feud WWE can ride into SummerSlam.

3. Interference by The Rock

The Rock’s unresolved Bloodline arc still looms large. Imagine the lights go out. The Rock returns. He stares down both men… and then delivers a Rock Bottom to Cena or even Cody.

Why It Makes Sense: WWE needs to tie off the Rock-Reigns storyline eventually, and involving Cody could further that arc. However, that could overshadow the match, but if done right, it sets up Rock vs Rhodes or Rock vs Cena III, both box-office matches.

4. CM Punk

Though it's hard to bring CM Punk in this match, with WWE anything can happen. The last Wrestle mania was proof of that. The pro wrestling company has been teasing fans with a possible one-last time feud with CM Punk and John Cena for old time's sake. It is still unclear as to how or in what capacity WWE might take it up in Wrestle mania but some sparks in this route are definitely a possibility.

5. A Clean Finish with a Rhodes Win

Sometimes the most emotional moment is the simplest. Cody wins clean after a 25-minute war, Cena raises his hand, and WWE gives the fans their moment of “passing of the torch”.

Why It Makes Sense: Rhodes finishing his story cleanly adds legitimacy. Cena giving him his moment solidifies Cody as the guy to lead the pro wrestling company.

