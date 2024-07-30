Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Will Payal Malik DIVORCE husband Armaan Malik after Bigg Boss OTT 3? Youtuber says, 'Marna pasand karungi...'

    In one of her recent vlogs, Payal Malik addressed the family's hostility and stated unequivocally that she would always support Armaan Malik and his second wife, Kritika Malik.

    Payal Malik has stated that she will not divorce her spouse Armaan Malik. In one of her recent vlogs, Payal addressed the family's hostility and stated unequivocally that she would always support Armaan and his second wife, Kritika. She claimed that she would prefer to die than part with Armaan Malik. This comes just days after Payal Malik revealed her intention to end her relationship with Armaan Malik. "I'm done with the drama and hatred. I was fine as long as it was about me, but now the haters are targeting my children. This is extremely surprising and horrible.

    Armaan Malik was recently told about Payal's intention to separate from him during a press conference inside the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house. When asked if he would prefer Payal or Kritika, the YouTuber replied, "Bhagwaan bhi niche aa jayega toh humara rishta kharab nahi hoga (Even if God comes down, our relationship will not be affected)." Armaan also indicated that after leaving the house, they will all live together.

    Armaan Malik highest-paid contestant

    Armaan Malik earns Rs. 2 lakh per episode, or Rs. 14 lakh weekly. This makes it his current income on Bigg Boss OTT 3 house for more than Rs. 50 lakh, making the YouTuber one of the show's highest-paid players.

    Payal married Armaan Malik in 2011 and they have a son named Chirayu Malik. Six years later, in 2018, Armaan married Payal's best friend, Kritika, without legally ending his first marriage. On December 4, 2022, Armaan stunned the world by announcing Kritika and Payal's pregnancies. They have four children- Chirayu, Tuba, Ayan, and Zaid.

