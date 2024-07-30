Robert Downey charged THIS SHOCKING amount for Dr Doom's role? Kept condition to return to MCU

Robert Downey Jr. returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and has agreed to play the role of Doctor Doom at this much amount.

'Doctor Doom' actor Robert Downey Jr.'s pay for 'Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars' have supposedly been revealed. The actor has revealed that he will play the Fantastic Four villain Doctor Doom in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, after his role as Iron Man. The announcement was made during the Marvel panel in Hall H of the San Diego Comic-Con. Following his return to the MCU, a report claims that the Oscar-winning actor will charge $80 million which is approx. Rs 6,69,83,52,000 for the flick.

Robert Downey's fee

According to Variety, the Russo Brothers, Joe and Anthony Russo, have been hired to direct the Avengers flicks in exchange for a $80 million salary, while RDJ is charging "significantly more" to play Doctor Doom. According to the source, the arrangement with the Russos does not involve 'back-end remuneration, but it does have performance escalators that kick in at the $750 million and $1 billion thresholds.' The directors will also co-produce the Avengers movies.

On the other hand, Robert Downey Jr. is said to receive a few bonuses in addition to his large salary. "His deal also is filled with perks that include private jet travel, dedicated security, and a whole 'trailer encampment," according to the source.

Robert Downey's resignation from MCU

Robert Downey Jr. announced his resignation from the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2019, following the release of Avengers: Endgame. The fan base lamented his departure. So it came as a huge surprise to everyone when RDJ decided to make a comeback. It turns out he put one condition on Marvel Studios' table before agreeing to return to the MCU. The Oppenheimer actor requested that the Russo Brothers direct the films he will appear in.

A source close to RDJ told the foreign media that the actor has agreed to return to the MCU if the Russos directed. According to the insider, "They were the only ones he would work with." Both Avengers movies will be filmed in London. Filming is likely to begin in the second quarter of 2025. Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled for release in May 2026. Avengers: Secret Wars is scheduled to be released in May 2027.

