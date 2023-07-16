Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Will Abhishek Bachchan enter politics like his parents, Amitabh- Jaya Bachchan? Here's what we know

    Abhishek Bachchan recently made headlines when it was revealed that he would be following in the political footsteps of his parents, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan.

    One of Bollywood's most adored performers is Abhishek Bachchan. He has recently been wowing the crowd with strong performances. Abhishek is not only a skilled actor but also a successful sports businessman. The actor recently made headlines when it was revealed that he would be following in the political footsteps of his parents, Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan. According to a recent claim on a portal, Abhishek would soon join Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party and run for office in Allahabad like his father. However, it appears that the reports are untrue. A source denied the allegations, telling The Times of India that the rumours that Abhishek Bachchan would enter politics were "untrue." The actor from Ludo has not yet commented on the current reports. 

    ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar starrer 'OMG 2' to be 'minutely' scrutinised by CBFC panel? Know details

    In contrast, Abhishek discussed his political career in a 2013 interview. He has previously stated that, unlike his parents, he does not envision himself pursuing politics as a career. I might play a politician on-screen, but in real life, it's a big no, he had said. Never will I engage in it. Soon, Abhishek will appear in R Balki's Ghoomer. Saiyami Kher, Shabana Azmi, and Angad Bedi also have significant parts in the movie. It's interesting to note that Big B will make a special cameo in the movie. The film centres around cricket, and he will play a commentator in Ghoomer, a source previously informed Pinkvilla. All of R Balki's films have included Amit ji, and they are eager to work together on this one as well. Abhishek also has Remo D'Souza and Nora Fatehi's dance movie. The pair just finished the session. They were recently spotted in the city attending the wrap-up party. According to reports, Abhishek has a movie alongside Shoojit Sircar. August is when he's scheduled to begin filming for it.

    ALSO READ: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Karan Johar shares Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt's goof ups on set

