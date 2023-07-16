Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Akshay Kumar starrer 'OMG 2' to be 'minutely' scrutinised by CBFC panel? Know details

    After Prabhas starrer Adipurush's controversial dialogue debacle, Akshay Kumar's film 'OMG 2' to come under minute scrutiny of a review panel set up by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). - By Mahasweta Sarkar

    First Published Jul 16, 2023, 3:28 PM IST

    Last week, Akshay Kumar film OMG 2 made headlines as it was alleged that the film was put on hold by the Central Board of Certification (CBFC) and sent to the Revision Committee for a detailed review. The actor or the filmmakers have not reacted to any of the claims made against the film, but a news report has now claimed that the Censor Board has allegedly set up a panel to review the film ‘minutely.’ The decision comes after Prabhas starrer film ‘Adipurush’ led to controversy over its dialogues.

    An insider source has revealed, “Post the Adipurush fiasco, the Central Board Of Film Certification has been instructed to exercise extreme caution over any film with religious content. OMG 2 comes right after Adipurish and the CBFC has been asked to scrutinize the content minutely.”

    ALSO READ: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Karan Johar shares Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt's goof ups on set

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

    According to reports, a panel has been assembled with the purpose of scrutinizing the content to ensure that no potentially offensive references or visuals are inadvertently included. This recent development follows the news that OMG 2 is currently undergoing a review process. Furthermore, there have been recent claims that OMG 2 explores themes related to homosexuality.

    Another source has dismissed these claims, saying, “There is no gay angle to the OMG 2 plot. Are they mad to mix religion with sexual orientation? Two sensitive subjects in one film? Seriously?" an insider told Zoom whereas a source told HT, “The rumours that the film will deal with the subject of LGBTQ are completely baseless. There is not even an ounce of truth in such reports.”

    The insider added, “While we understand there is a lot of curiosity around what the film’s subject is, it will be really better if people wait for the makers to release more information about the subject, instead of believing all such rumours.”

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

    Scheduled for release on August 11, OMG 2 has garnered significant attention since the release of its teaser earlier this week. The teaser confirmed that Akshay Kumar will be portraying the character of Lord Shiva in the film, showcasing him with dreadlocks. Notably, Pankaj Tripathi plays the role of a devoted follower in the movie, adding an intriguing dynamic. Joining the cast are talented actors Yami Gautam and Arun Govil, who are set to contribute to the film's overall appeal. With its unique storyline and star-studded cast, OMG 2 is generating anticipation among audiences eagerly awaiting its release.

