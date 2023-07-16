Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Karan Johar shares Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt's goof ups on set

As fans eagerly await the release of Karan Johar's upcoming film 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. Director Karan Johar took to Instagram to share the goof-ups the two actors caused at the set of the song 'What Jhumka?'. - By Mahsweta Sarkar

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer, and Karan Johar directed film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani is set to release on July 28. With Karan Johar on the directorial chair, movie lovers are betting for the film to be a grand visual and musical extravaganza, especially with the two songs, ‘Tum Kya Mile’ and ‘What Jumka?’, having been released so far. The song ‘What Jumka?’ has been climbing the charts with over 30 million views on YouTube. Karan Johar has dropped a fun behind-the-scenes video of the song on his Instagram handle of the goof-ups the two lead actors were up to on the set.

On Sunday, Karan Johar delighted his fans by sharing a short clip on his Instagram account. The video captured moments of joy and camaraderie between Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, and Karan Johar, along with a group of background dancers, on an extravagant set. The lively footage showcased Ranveer's enthusiastic exclamation of 'Chak De' while Alia burst into raucous laughter at his playful antics. Additionally, the clip offered a sneak peek into Ranveer Singh's recording session at a dubbing studio as he passionately delivered his lines.

While Alia was heard saying in the backdrop, “In a Karan Johar movie, music is like another character.” And Ranveer added to it saying, “There was a unanimous agreement. We had 200, 300, 400 dancers on set and everyone was telling one another how this song is going to bang.” The clip ends with Ranveer Singh saying into the mic, ‘Aaye haaye haaye’. Karan Johar’s caption on Instagram read, “Jhumkas, thumkas, laughs,bloopers and so much more - all right here!!!💜💜💜#WhatJhumka song is out now so show us your moves too!!!#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani, in cinemas on 28th July."

There has been a lot of buzz around the film, and reportedly, Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, and Alia Bhatt have a 5-city promotional tour planned for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. This strategic promotion campaign is to kick off on Monday, July 17. And as per schedule, the first destination would be Baroda. The entire tour will be completed in about 10 days leading up to the premiere of the film.

Earlier this month, the much-anticipated trailer for "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani" was unveiled, generating excitement among audiences. With its captivating music and stellar ensemble cast, the film promises to be an engaging entertainer. The trailer introduces us to Rocky, played by Ranveer Singh, a vibrant and flamboyant young man who falls head over heels for the intelligent and attractive Rani, portrayed by Alia Bhatt. As they belong to contrasting backgrounds, the couple decides to live with each other's families before tying the knot. The movie features esteemed actors including Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Ronit Roy, and Tota Roy Chowdhury, among others, adding to the film's star power. Composed by Pritam, the film's music album has already struck a chord with the audience, with the released tracks garnering considerable popularity. All in all, "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani" appears poised to be a delightful cinematic experience.

