Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Why were police at Lady Gaga’s house in Malibu? Here's what we know

    A recent incident involving a stranger trespassing on Lady Gaga's property in order to send flowers has garnered media attention.
     

    Why were police at Lady Gaga house in Malibu? Here what we know RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 16, 2023, 9:35 AM IST

    The Malibu police department recently responded to a call at the home of pop diva and actress Lady Gaga, garnering national headlines. TMZ claims that Lady Gaga's home security was activated because a stranger trespassed on the property. The security staff for the singer quickly captured the unidentified individual and handed him over to the authorities. 

    According to TMZ's reporting, after holding the intruder, Lady Gaga's security personnel contacted the authorities to report the incident. It appears, however, that the man's only motive was to offer the famous singer a bouquet of flowers. Gaga was home at the time, but she was safe and sound inside her mansion since she had no interaction with the man. 

    Also Read: Britney Spears, Sam Asghari's marriage 'in trouble'? Here's what we know

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga)

    When the police arrived, he said he was trying to bring flowers. Before he could get halfway up Lady Gaga's driveway, her bodyguards stopped him. According to reports, the police warned him from giving Gaga anything. 

    Also Read: Vicky Kaushal shares exciting story about night before his wedding to Katrina Kaif

    Who was the man?
    The man claims to be a major Lady Gaga fan, but the star's security crew has told a different story, suggesting that the man is actually a stalker. TMZ claims that Gaga's security crew has reported the same man to the police, saying that he frequently visits the home to leave her little presents. However, it appears that the man was not detained because of the floral incident. 

    Last Updated May 16, 2023, 9:35 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Gauri Khan Book Launch: Shah Rukh Khan reveals after buying Mannat; he did have money to furnish it RBA

    Gauri Khan Book Launch: Shah Rukh Khan reveals after buying Mannat; he did have money to furnish it

    Gauri Khan Book Launch: Proud husband Shah Rukh Khan goes gaga over wife's achievements (Video) RBA

    Gauri Khan Book Launch: Proud husband Shah Rukh Khan goes gaga over wife's achievements (Video)

    Da-Bangg Reloaded tour in Kolkata: Glance at Jacqueline Fernandez's smooth performance vma

    Da-Bangg Reloaded tour in Kolkata: Glance at Jacqueline Fernandez's smooth performance

    Here are 7 movies for dumb charade in Bollywood ADC

    Here are 7 movies for dumb charade in Bollywood

    Britney Spears, Sam Asghari's marriage 'in trouble'? Here's what we know ADC

    Britney Spears, Sam Asghari's marriage 'in trouble'? Here's what we know

    Recent Stories

    3 killed police officials injured in New Mexico shooting suspect dead gcw

    3 killed, police officials injured in New Mexico shooting; suspect dead

    DK Shivakumar to meet core Congress leadership today in Delhi decision on Karnataka CM post likely today gcw

    DK Shivakumar to go to Delhi, decision on Karnataka CM post likely today

    Gauri Khan Book Launch: Shah Rukh Khan reveals after buying Mannat; he did have money to furnish it RBA

    Gauri Khan Book Launch: Shah Rukh Khan reveals after buying Mannat; he did have money to furnish it

    Gauri Khan Book Launch: Proud husband Shah Rukh Khan goes gaga over wife's achievements (Video) RBA

    Gauri Khan Book Launch: Proud husband Shah Rukh Khan goes gaga over wife's achievements (Video)

    5 harmful effects of excessive sugar consumption on our body vma

    5 harmful effects of excessive sugar consumption on our body

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon