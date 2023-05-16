Why were police at Lady Gaga’s house in Malibu? Here's what we know

The Malibu police department recently responded to a call at the home of pop diva and actress Lady Gaga, garnering national headlines. TMZ claims that Lady Gaga's home security was activated because a stranger trespassed on the property. The security staff for the singer quickly captured the unidentified individual and handed him over to the authorities.

According to TMZ's reporting, after holding the intruder, Lady Gaga's security personnel contacted the authorities to report the incident. It appears, however, that the man's only motive was to offer the famous singer a bouquet of flowers. Gaga was home at the time, but she was safe and sound inside her mansion since she had no interaction with the man.

When the police arrived, he said he was trying to bring flowers. Before he could get halfway up Lady Gaga's driveway, her bodyguards stopped him. According to reports, the police warned him from giving Gaga anything.

Who was the man?

The man claims to be a major Lady Gaga fan, but the star's security crew has told a different story, suggesting that the man is actually a stalker. TMZ claims that Gaga's security crew has reported the same man to the police, saying that he frequently visits the home to leave her little presents. However, it appears that the man was not detained because of the floral incident.