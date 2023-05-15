Britney Spears, Sam Asghari's marriage 'in trouble'? Here's what we know

Sam and Britney have engaged in physical violence, and yelling battles are daily. Security reportedly had to intervene since the situation had become so unstable.

According to numerous reliable sources, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's marriage is in trouble. Today, TMZ will run a documentary examining Britney's life after the conservatorship. According to reports, Britney and Sam engaged in physical contact, and screaming battles have become a daily routine. Security reportedly had to intervene since the situation had become so unstable.

According to our sources, Sam no longer frequently stays at their house, which is particularly concerning given how much she has come to depend on him.The model, 29, and singer, 41, tied the knot in a splendid ceremony in June, but TMZ now alleges that Britney 'went physical' with Sam as their marriage has become tense.

They claim they frequently engage in "screaming matches," with security occasionally intervening. They also assert that Sam no longer frequently stays at their house with them. This is before the publication's documentary about Britney, which will air on Monday, May 15. We've reached out to Sam and Britney's representatives for additional comment.

