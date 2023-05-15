Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Britney Spears, Sam Asghari's marriage 'in trouble'? Here's what we know

    Sam and Britney have engaged in physical violence, and yelling battles are daily. Security reportedly had to intervene since the situation had become so unstable.

    Britney Spears, Sam Asghari's marriage 'in trouble'? Here's what we know ADC
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published May 15, 2023, 6:21 PM IST

    According to numerous reliable sources, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's marriage is in trouble. Today, TMZ will run a documentary examining Britney's life after the conservatorship.  According to reports, Britney and Sam engaged in physical contact, and screaming battles have become a daily routine. Security reportedly had to intervene since the situation had become so unstable.

    According to our sources, Sam no longer frequently stays at their house, which is particularly concerning given how much she has come to depend on him.The model, 29, and singer, 41, tied the knot in a splendid ceremony in June, but TMZ now alleges that Britney 'went physical' with Sam as their marriage has become tense.

    ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt finally breaks down her thoughts on 'nepotism' debate; here's what she said

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by River Red (@britneyspears)

    They claim they frequently engage in "screaming matches," with security occasionally intervening. They also assert that Sam no longer frequently stays at their house with them. This is before the publication's documentary about Britney, which will air on Monday, May 15. We've reached out to Sam and Britney's representatives for additional comment. 

    ALSO READ: Scarlett Johansson spills beans on making an immediate trip to see Marvel star Jeremy Renner; know details

    Last Updated May 15, 2023, 6:21 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Aryan Khan drugs case: Sameer Wankhede's foreign visits, expensive watches under CBI scanner AJR

    Aryan Khan drugs case: Sameer Wankhede's foreign visits, expensive watches under CBI scanner

    Vicky Kaushal shares exciting story about night before his wedding to Katrina Kaif vma

    Vicky Kaushal shares exciting story about night before his wedding to Katrina Kaif

    Akshara Singh SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Khesari Lal's naughty dance moves will make your go crazy RBA

    Akshara Singh SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Khesari Lal's naughty dance moves will make your go crazy-WATCH

    Esha Gupta SEXY photos: Actress flaunts clevage in racy black dress ADC

    Esha Gupta SEXY photos: Actress flaunts clevage in racy black dress

    83: Ranveer Singh's film will get screened at world-renowned Lord's stadium in London; know details vma

    83: Ranveer Singh's film will get screened at world-renowned Lord's stadium in London; know details

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2023, LSG vs MI preview: Lucknow Super Giants versus Mumbai Indians, location, venue, date, time, where to watch, live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2023, LSG vs MI: Lucknow Super Giants aim to end Mumbai Indians' impetus in paramount battle

    Single man with courage makes majority DK Shivakumar before heading to Delhi for Karnataka CM talks AJR

    'Single man with courage makes majority': DK Shivakumar before heading to Delhi for Karnataka CM talks

    Aryan Khan drugs case: Sameer Wankhede's foreign visits, expensive watches under CBI scanner AJR

    Aryan Khan drugs case: Sameer Wankhede's foreign visits, expensive watches under CBI scanner

    Vicky Kaushal shares exciting story about night before his wedding to Katrina Kaif vma

    Vicky Kaushal shares exciting story about night before his wedding to Katrina Kaif

    Bihar native lynched to death in Kerala over suspicion of theft; 9 arrested anr

    Bihar native lynched to death in Kerala over suspicion of theft; 9 arrested

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon