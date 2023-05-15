Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vicky Kaushal shares exciting story about night before his wedding to Katrina Kaif

    During the trailer launch event of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Vicky Kaushal spilt some beans about the night before his marriage to Katrina Kaif. Here's what the 'Raazi' star said.

    Vicky Kaushal shares exciting story about night before his wedding to Katrina Kaif
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published May 15, 2023, 5:43 PM IST

    Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke trailer just dropped, and the team is already busy with promotions. With the upcoming rom-com following a couple's married life, the film's lead, Vicky Kaushal, spilt the beans about his marriage to Katrina Kaif.

    Sharing some inside stories and secrets related to his marriage with wifey Katrina Kaif during the trailer launch of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Vicky Kaushal revealed about being drunk the night before his wedding and then being in the hungover mode for the next 72 hours straightaway.

    ALSO READ: Scarlett Johansson spills beans on making an immediate trip to see Marvel star Jeremy Renner; know details

    Elucidating more on the same, Vicky said, "Ek din pehle (one day before the wedding) I was drunk, Shadi ke ek din bad I was hungover. Serious haan, fact hai. Badi masti ki humne," which left the entire room bursting into peals of laughter. Who can blame him? Having a lavish and big fat desi destination wedding, this was bound to happen.

    For the unversed, Vicky Kaushal tied the knot with long-time beau and B-town diva Katrina Kaif on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

    Currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming rom-com Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with Sara Ali Khan, the B-town star has several exciting and different projects in his pipeline. 

    Now, Vicky has completed filming Anand Tiwari's Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam alongside Tripti Dimri and Vijay Krishna Acharya's family film The Great Indian Family. He will also be seen in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki and a Sam Bahadur biopic.

    ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt finally breaks down her thoughts on 'nepotism' debate; here's what she said

    Last Updated May 15, 2023, 5:43 PM IST
