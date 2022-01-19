  • Facebook
    Why Shakhawat Ali Nobel brutally murdered his actress wife Raima Islam Shimu? Here's what we know

    Bangladeshi actress Raima Islam Shimu was brutally murder by her husband Shakhawat Ali Nobel. The 45-year-old actress had more than 25 films and a few TV shows to her name. 

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Jan 19, 2022, 1:56 PM IST
    Popular Bangladeshi actress Raima Islam Shimu who was reported missing last Sunday, was found dead in the outskirts of Dhaka. Raima's dead body was found in a sack a couple of days after she was missing dumped near a bridge in Keraniganj. Now, Raima Islam Shimu’s husband Shakhawat Ali Nobel confessed his involvement in the murder of his wife after he was grilled for hours.

    According to reports, Shakhawat Ali Nobel is on a 3-day remand. The Dhaka police revealed that the reason behind the actress' murder might be a family feud. The reports also suggest that Nobel and one of his friends Abdullah Farhad have been taken into custody for further interrogation. 

    It is reported that Raima's dead body was sent to Sir Salimullah Medical College Hospital for autopsy. Several injury marks were found on the body, said the police. 

    Raima Islam Shimu used to stay with her husband and kid. On Sunday morning, her family filed a missing complaint in the nearby Kalabagan Police Station when she got missing. 

    She worked in more than 25 films and a few TV shows. Shimu made her acting debut in the Bengali film Bartaman in 1998. Shimu was a member of the Bangladesh Film Artists Association. 

