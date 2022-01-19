Feluda to Boomrah: 5 detective series to binge watch on OTT now

The recent spike in the number of active Covid cases has again put in doldrums the prospects of theatre movie experience. A few major releases like Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey and Ram Charan & Jr NTR-starrer SS Rajamouli’s RRR has already been deferred while the box office collection of much-anticipated ’83 has also been impacted. So the next question is – what to do for our entertainment dose sitting at home? And the best bet is binge-watching a series that does not let the entertainment dry out. The ideal companion would be a detective series for a cosy winter afternoon or post-supper munching. So, here’s a compilation of a few current and upcoming detective series:



Mare of Easttown

If you prefer international shows with a complex yet absorbing storyline, Kate Winslett-starrer Mare of Easttown is the perfect pick for the season. Released in 2021, it is an intriguing detective thriller that is complex and absorbing. Touted by some as a ferocious marvel, the plot of the detective series is deeply satisfying and would command your attention. Kate plays a detective sergeant Marianne ‘Mare’ Sheehan, based in Easttown, Pennsylvania, and investigates the murder of a teenage mother and the disappearance of another. The series is available on Disney+ Hotstar



Elementary

A contemporary update on the iconic Sherlock Holmes, Elementary stars Johny Lee Miller as the lead. What’s also different about this edition of the character is that its aide & accomplice, Dr Watson, is not a male but American actress Lucy Liu. Currently available on Amazon Prime, the series is about a detective, who is now a recovering drug addict and Scotland Yard’s ex-consultant. The detective is also assisting the New York City Police Department in solving different crimes happening around the city. Many have hailed it for giving a contemporary touch to the traditional most iconic fictional detective character.



Detective Boomrah

The upcoming web series has kept the media abuzz since the launch of its trailer just a few days ago. An unusual attempt in the Indian detective genre, the protagonist of the series unravels mysteries that transgress into the paranormal or unreal world. Slated for January 21 release, the first case of the series is about a strange man, who appears in a room of a heritage hotel, jumps from a terrace and then vanishes in thin air. The trailer suggests several edge-of-the-seat moments in the series directed by storyteller-turned-filmmaker Sudhanshu Rai, who earlier in 2021 made his acting and directorial debut with Chaipatti.

Feluda

One of Satyajit Ray’s most brilliant fictional characters, Feluda, was brought to life on the screen by Kahaani fame actor Parambrata Chatterjee, who plays the title role. Based on Ray’s popular novel Gangtokey Gondogol, the first season of the series is a captivating tale full of suspense and mystery. Notably, popular yesteryear actor Shashi Kapoor tried to once play the brilliant Feluda on screen, but the film failed to strike the chord with the audience. Many critics believe that bringing Feluda on screen is quite uphill.



Gora

Gora is another detective series that has raised anticipation since its trailer launch last week. In the series to be released on January 7, Ritwick Chakraborty will be seen playing a defective detective who keeps forgetting about the case he is probing. The trailer shows a character telling another that she would soon kill someone, a shot of a dead body ink pen nip. It is one of the most awaited detective series in the near future.

