Why Mohanlal's Monster is banned in Gulf countries except for UAE? The reason will shock you

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal will soon be seen in the movie Monster. This Diwali, it will be released in theatres. Nevertheless, some sources claim that Monster has been banned in GCC nations. This is why.

Monster, Mohanlal's next release, has the whole Lalettan's fanbase thrilled. The film is helmed by Vysakh and written by Lucky Singh. Fans of Malayalam superstars are anticipating the significant release that will occur on the occasion of Diwali. The movie appears to have encountered a challenge before the major release.

According to the most recent sources, the movie has been banned in GCC nations except United Arab Emirates (UAE). According to reports, the decision was made due to the movie's LGBTQ-related material. However, there is no evidence to support this.

About the film Monster:

Mohanlal portrays an investigating officer in Monster. According to rumours, the Monster movie's producers have submitted it to the Censor Board for a second opinion in the hopes of receiving clearance. However, it's possible that the movie won't open this week in GCC nations as it would in other countries.

The movie also includes Lakshmi Manchu, Siddique, Lena, Honey Rose, Sudev Nair, KB Ganesh Kumar, and Johny Antony in addition to Mohanlal. Everyone has already been impressed by the movie's trailer. The main theme of the tale is how only a Monster is capable of destroying Monster. On October 21st, the movie opens in India.

Mohanlal is one of the most well-known actors in South Indian cinema, he enjoys a sizable fan base across the country. It is anticipated that Monster will be a box-office success, given how well South flicks are performing at the box office. Fans are crossing their fingers.

