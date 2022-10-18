Uunchai trailer: Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani climb the Everest of friendship in Sooraj Barjatya

Uunchai trailer: A fresh tale of friendship will be recited to the world when Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani-starrer ‘Uunchai’ will hit the theatres on November 11. The family entertainer helmed bu Sooraj Barjatya, also features Neena Gupta, Sarika and Parineeti Chopra as the cast takes us on a journey of climbing the Everest of friendship.

Sooraj Barjatya is back with another family entertainer, years after Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor-starrer ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’ was released in the theatres. This time, Barjatya is coming to the screens with a tale of friendship that is filled with moments of love, life and laughter. It will leave you in splits and will also well up your eyes at the same time. Get ready for climbing the Everest of friendship with Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani as the makers of ‘Uunchai’ have dropped the trailer of the film on Tuesday. Also starring actors Neena Gupta, Sarika and Parineeti Chopra, the Rajshree Productions' 60th film is all set to hit the theatres on November 11.

The nearly three-minute-long trailer, which was released on Tuesday, shows a rather predictable storyline. However, the film is a lot more than its story – it is about the star cast and also the whirlpool of emotions it promises to throw the viewers in.

ALSO READ: Wonder why Raj Kundra hides his face with mask? Here’s the reason

‘Uunchai’ is a film about the friendship of four men – Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Danny Danzongpa, who have been the thickest of friends since they were young. Danny is an avid mountaineer and on his birthday, he wishes to celebrate it with his friends by not partying or simply sipping some single malt but rather by climbing Mt Everest. He, however, breathes his last before he could fulfil his last desire.

ALSO READ: Nora Fatehi’s event cancelled in Bangladesh; here’s why

The story seems to begin with Danny Danzonpa’s death as Amitabh Bachchan then convinces his other two friends – Anupam Kher and Boman Irani, to take the climb, mentioning that it is the best way to pay their homage to him. They, however, face the obvious question – will their age support them?

As the three friends decide to take up the climb, they are joined by Neena Gupta and Sarika in their journey, while Parineeti Chopra leads them as their instructor for the climb. And as their climb comes to an end, the trailer ends with Kishore Kumar's ‘Yeh Jeevan Hai’ which plays in the background.