    Why is Samantha Ruth Prabhu donning 'mangalsutra' post-divorce from ex-husband Naga Chaitanya?

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya officially announced their separation in October 2021 nearly four years after their marriage. The actress's recent picture sporting a 'mangalsutra' went viral on Instagram. Know details.

    Why is Samantha Ruth Prabhu donning 'mangalsutra' post-divorce from ex-husband Naga Chaitanya? vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published May 2, 2023, 12:01 PM IST

    South industry superstar Samantha Ruth Prabhu has taken the internet by storm with her recent photo. The actress, who often grabs headlines for her divorce from ex-husband Naga Chaitanya, was spotted wearing a ‘mangalsutra’ in a viral photo. 

    Before you assume anything about Samantha’s relationship status, we must tell you that the photo in question is from her upcoming film Kushi which will see her opposite globally acclaimed pan-Indian star Vijay Deverakonda.

    ALSO READ: Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu divorce: Actor opens up on his 'biggest regret'

    The makers of Kushi recently made Samantha’s birthday more special and memorable by releasing a captivating new poster from the film Kushi that revealed her role as a working woman. Interestingly, Samantha has previously essayed the character of a married woman on screen in Jaanu and Majili.

    Samantha and Naga Chaitanya were married for nearly four years. Chaitanya reportedly is rumoured to be dating Ponniyin Selvan actress Sobhita Dhulipala. Ahead of the release of his upcoming film Custody, in a YouTube podcast interview interaction, Chaitanya recently opened up about the "biggest regret" in his life.

    For those unaware, recently, ahead of the release of his upcoming film Custody, in a YouTube podcast interview interaction, Naga Chaitanya opens up about the "biggest regret" in his life. In a fun segment of truth or dare with YouTuber Irfan’s View, Chaitanya got asked about his biggest regret. In his answer, the South industry star Naga Chaitanya said, "There are no regrets in my life, bro. Everything is just a learn lesson."

    Interestingly, Naga Chaitanya, opening up on his life after divorce with this specific candid interview at an eminent YouTube channel where he went no holds barred and honest, has come in now after his brother Akhil Akkineni reacted for the first time to his elder brother and actor Naga Chaitanya’s dating rumours with Sobhita Dhulipala. Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced their separation in October 2021.

    Besides, according to recent news reports in a leading regional entertainment portal, it is true that Chaitanya and Sobhita have been dating for "at least six months now." Apparently, Chaitanya and Sobhita bonded over their "love for Formula 1". A source in his quote earlier to a portal had said, "As they spent more time together, their friendship turned into love. They are comfortable in each other’s company. But do not want to make anything official yet. Right now, they are enjoying getting to know each other better."

    ALSO READ: Witness Tiger Shroff's intense first look from awaited action-thriller Mission Eagle

    Last Updated May 2, 2023, 12:02 PM IST
