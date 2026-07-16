Aamir Khan's third wedding sparked curiosity after Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao were absent. Now, close friend Amin Haji has revealed the reason behind their absence and shared details about the family's bond.

Aamir Khan's private wedding with longtime partner Gauri Spratt on July 5, 2026, became one of the biggest talking points on social media. While fans congratulated the actor, many also wondered why his former wives, Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, were missing from the ceremony.

Now, Aamir's close friend Amin Haji has addressed the speculation and explained the real reason behind their absence.

Kiran Rao Was in the UK

In an interview with Rediff.com, Amin Haji revealed that Kiran Rao was in the United Kingdom at the time of the wedding, making it impossible for her to attend the ceremony. However, their son Azad travelled to Mumbai to be part of the celebrations. Amin added that not attending an event does not necessarily reflect the relationship between family members.

According to him, sometimes giving people space is also a way of expressing love and respect, especially during such personal occasions.

Aamir, Reena and Kiran Continue to Share a Respectful Bond

Amin Haji also dismissed any rumours of bitterness between Aamir Khan and his former wives. He said that Aamir Khan, Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao and Satyajit Bhatkal continue to work together through the Paani Foundation, reflecting the mutual respect they still share despite their personal relationships changing over the years.

He recalled an incident from the past when Reena Dutta's father passed away. Amin said Aamir stayed with the family throughout the funeral arrangements while Reena was travelling, highlighting the support and respect that still exists between them.