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Aamir Khan Breaks Silence on Love Jihad Row: 'Gauri Is Christian, Not Hindu,' Says Actor
Aamir Khan has addressed the 'Love Jihad' allegations surrounding his relationship with Gauri, clarifying her religious identity while dismissing the rumours with humour, saying the ongoing speculation has only made life more entertaining.
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has finally addressed the controversy surrounding his marriage to Gauri Spratt after several groups accused him of promoting "love jihad." Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, the 61-year-old actor dismissed the allegations and emphasised that his family has always respected people of all faiths. He also clarified that his marriage to Gauri was conducted under the Special Marriage Act.
Aamir said his family has always been inclusive and never discriminated on the basis of religion. He pointed out that both his sisters are married to Hindu men, while his daughter Ira Khan is married into a Hindu family. He also mentioned that one of his cousins is married to a Christian woman. "Our entire family is friendly and respects all religions," the actor said, stressing that religious harmony has always been a part of his upbringing.
The actor further clarified that none of his wives—Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao, or Gauri Spratt—converted to Islam before marrying him. He revealed that Gauri is a Christian, not a Hindu, and described her as someone with liberal views who does not strictly follow religious practices. Dismissing the ongoing controversy, Aamir remarked with humour that "life is getting more fun" as such debates continue.
The controversy escalated after Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya criticised Aamir's marriage and accused him of promoting "love jihad." The religious leader also allegedly announced a reward of ₹5 crore for anyone who killed the actor, along with offering to bear legal expenses. Several other organisations have also made inflammatory remarks against Aamir. However, the actor has maintained his stand, reiterating that his marriage was a civil union and rejecting the allegations against him.
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