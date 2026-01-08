Comedian Bharti Singh recently opened up about a surprising moment when her three-year-old son said he wanted to “leave the house.” The innocent reason behind his words struck an emotional chord with parents everywhere.

Bharti Singh, a comedian, and a TV personality, recently shared a beautiful parenting experience that resonated with a lot of parents. Bharti disclosed a very emotional, yet so relatable event involving her three-year-old son, who is otherwise known to spread laughter.

Why Bharti Singh’s 3-Year-Old Son Wanted to ‘Leave the House’?

In a candid interaction, Bharti spoke about a day when her son suddenly said he wanted to "leave the house." The statement left Bharti both surprised and worried, which probably made her gently ask what was bothering him. Like any other parent, she seemed to be totally unprepared for such a serious comment from such a tiny tot.

Bharti said, “Pata nahi achanak se bolne lag gaya mera bag pack kardo, mujhe jaana hai. Aapko chhod ke chala jaaunga. Mujhe itna ajeeb feel hua. Aise nahi bolte Laksh. Aap papa ko bologe papa bhi rone lag jaayenge. Hum aapko achhe nahi lagte? Phir aise kyun bolte ho main ghar chhod ke chala jaaunga? Aapko achha lagta hai mumma roti hai? (I don’t know why, suddenly he started saying, ‘Pack my bag, I want to go. I will leave you.’ It felt so strange. Laksh, you don’t say things like this. If you say this to papa, he will start crying too. Don’t you like us? Then why do you say you will leave the house? Do you enjoy seeing mumma cry?").

Bharti Singh on Gentle Parenting

According to Bharti, patience with and careful listening to the child are paramount. The comedian said she reacted calmly to her son instead of with fright or anger by sitting down and explaining to him what had happened. She said it is more important to identify a child's feelings than to dismiss them.

Fans Show Their Love and Appreciation

Fans praised Bharti for her honest approach to parenting, calling it emotional and cute. There were many praises for Bharti for being open about her real-life experiences beyond her onscreen persona.