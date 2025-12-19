Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa Blessed With Baby Boy for Second Time
According to reports, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiya welcomed their second son on December 19, adding to their family. They are already proud parents of their first child, Laksh, and are celebrating this joyful news.
Joyful News for the Couple
Popular television couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are celebrating a happy new chapter in their lives. The duo has welcomed their second child, a baby boy, as Bharti gave birth on December 19, filling their home with joy.
About Bharti Singh
Bharti Singh is one of India’s most loved comedians, known for her infectious humor and strong screen presence. From comedy reality shows to hosting popular programs, Bharti has carved a special place in the entertainment industry with her talent.
About Haarsh Limbachiyaa
Haarsh Limbachiyaa, a successful writer, producer, and television personality, has been a constant support to Bharti. Known for his creative work and calm demeanor, Haarsh often shares a warm bond with his family and actively celebrates life’s milestones.
Growing Family with Laksh
The couple already shares a son, Laksh Limbachiyaa, who was born in 2022 and is fondly called “Gola” by fans. With the arrival of their second son, Bharti and Haarsh’s family has grown, bringing double happiness and love.
