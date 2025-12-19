How Rich Are Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa? Net Worth and Earnings Inside
Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are among television’s most successful couples. With careers spanning comedy, writing, hosting and production, the duo has built impressive wealth, luxury assets and multiple income streams over the years.
Bharti Singh Welcomes Baby Boy Again
Happiness has once again arrived at comedian Bharti Singh’s home as reports confirm she welcomed a baby boy on Friday. The joyful news means Bharti’s son Gola now has a little brother, doubling celebrations for the family and close friends.
Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa's Net Worth
Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, parents of two sons, own immense wealth through television, comedy shows, writing, production work, brand endorsements, and digital content. Let’s take a look at their estimated net worth and income sources.
Bharti Singh's Net Worth
First, let’s talk about Bharti Singh’s net worth. The popular comedian reportedly owns assets worth nearly ₹30 crore and charges around ₹10–12 lakh per episode for television shows and hosting assignments.
What is Bharti Singh's income source
Talking about Bharti Singh’s income sources, she earns significantly from television shows and hosting. In addition, she runs her own YouTube channel and reportedly makes ₹3–5 lakh through brand endorsements.
Bharti Singh's Property
Bharti Singh lives with her husband Haarsh and son Gola in a luxurious 2BHK flat in Mumbai, reportedly worth around ₹6 crore. She also owns several luxury cars, reflecting her lavish lifestyle.
Haarsh Limbachiyaa's Net Worth
Talking about Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s net worth, he reportedly owns assets worth around ₹15–20 crore. Haarsh earns primarily through television writing and hosting, and has penned scripts for popular shows like The Kapil Sharma Show.
Haarsh Limbachiyaa's Property
Haarsh Limbachiyaa also runs his own production house, H3 Productions, under which he has produced shows like Khatra Khatra Khatra. Additionally, he earns a good income from his YouTube channel, LOL.
Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa Car Collection
Speaking of their car collection, the couple owns several luxury vehicles, including an Audi Q5, a Mercedes-Benz GL 350, and a BMW X7, reflecting their affluent lifestyle.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.