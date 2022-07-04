Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who was Tarun Majumdar? Acclaimed filmmaker passes away at 92

    Smriti Tuku Thak, Palatak, Kuheli, Shriman Prithviraj, Balika Badhu, Ganadevata, and Dadar Kirti are some of the movies directed by Tarun Majumdar that are well-known.

    Author
    PTI News
    First Published Jul 4, 2022, 3:35 PM IST

    Known for creating films with gripping stories that emphasise the lives of middle-class families, acclaimed director Tarun Majumdar passed away on Monday at a hospital in Kolkata after a protracted illness, according to hospital officials.

    He was 92. On June 14, Majumdar was admitted to the government-run SSKM Hospital for renal issues. "Tarun Majumdar passed away at around 11.17 AM today. He has been critical for some time and his condition deteriorated further this morning. His heartbeat and pulse rate had dropped and he had stopped responding to any treatment," an official of the hospital said. Majumdar had developed a "secondary infection in his lungs" following which he was shifted to the ICU on Sunday where he was put on ventilator, the official said. 

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed deep grief over the death of Majumdar and described his passing away as a "big loss to the entertainment world". She extended her condolences to Majumdar's family members and innumerable fans. 

    Who was Tarun Majumdar?
    Notable among his works are 'Kancher Swarga' (1962), 'Palatak' (1963), 'Kuheli' (1971), Shriman Prithviraj (1972), 'Balika Badhu' (1976), 'Thagini' (1974), 'Ganadevata' (1978), Dadar Kirti (1980), 'Bhalobasa Bhalobasa' (1986). Majumdar, who received Padma Shri in 1990, has five Filmfare awards to his credit. 

    Tarun Majumdar, the director, was renowned for creating films that are based on gripping stories that emphasise the lives of middle-class families. Four National Film Awards have been given to Tarun Majumdar for his work on the films Kancher Swargo, Nimantran, Ganadevata, and Aranya Aamar. In 1990, he received the Padma Shri award.

    Last Updated Jul 4, 2022, 3:35 PM IST
