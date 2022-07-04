Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi police arrest Sidhu Moose Wala's killer Ankit Sirsa

    The Delhi police have arrested Ankit Sirsa, the killer of Sidhu Moose Wala. The Punjabi singer was shot dead on May 29 in Mansa district of Punjab.

    Delhi police arrest Sidhu Moose Wala killer Ankit Sirsa drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Jul 4, 2022, 2:28 PM IST

    Ankit Sirsa, who killed singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala on May 29, has been arrested along with his accomplice by the Delhi Police’s special cell, a month after the brutal murder. The two of the most wanted criminals of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar gang alliance were nabbed by a team of the Special Cell NDR.

    Ankit Sirsa was one of the shooters who had shot dead Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala in broad daylight of May 29. Apart from Moose Wala’s murder, Sirsa was also involved in two cases of attempts to murder in Rajasthan. The other accused Sachin Bhiwani whom the Delhi police arrested was responsible for harbouring four of the shooters in the Punjabi singer turned politician’s murder case.

    ALSO READ: Month after Sidhu Moose Wala's murder, Bigg Boss' Manu Punjabi receives death threats

    It was Ankit Sirsa who had shot Sidhu Moose Wala from a close range. Sirsa was accompanied by one Priyavrat Fauji in the car. The accused's car stopped the singer, by blocking his vehicle. As per the CCTV footage, a car was seen tailing Sidhu’s car on the roads of Mansa. The accused then fired at Sidhu and fled from the spot. Fauji was the head of the 'Bolero Module' of the gang.

    ALSO READ: Moose Wala murder case: Attorneys in Punjab boycotting my son, says Lawrence Bishnoi's father

    It was on May 29 when Sidhu Moose Wala was killed by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district. He was shot dead a day after the AAP-run Punjab government curtailed his security cover. Sidhu was travelling with his cousin and a friend in his jeep; they too were left injured in the attack.

    Meanwhile, recently, Sidhu Moose Wala’s last track ‘SYL’ was released posthumously on June 23. However, the song was later taken off YouTube in India. The song ‘SYL’, referring to the Sutlej-Yamuna Link canal, was written, composed and sung by the deceased singer, weeks before his death.

    Last Updated Jul 4, 2022, 2:28 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Wedding Gift: Vikram Prabhu's film to release on 8 July

    Wedding Gift: Vikram Prabhu's film to release on 8 July

    Drugs case: Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-flatmate Siddharth Pithani gets bail

    Drugs case: Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-flatmate Siddharth Pithani gets bail

    Big Announcement RRR director SS Rajamouli reveals plans for making Mahabharata

    Big Announcement: RRR director SS Rajamouli reveals plans for making Mahabharata

    WATCH Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh were at NRI convention in US; reveal some insides secrets RBA

    WATCH: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh were at NRI convention in US; reveal some inside secrets

    Kaali poster sparks Twitter fury, demand to arrest Leena Manimekalai trends RBA

    'Kaali' poster sparks Twitter fury, demand to arrest Leena Manimekalai trends

    Recent Stories

    Wedding Gift: Vikram Prabhu's film to release on 8 July

    Wedding Gift: Vikram Prabhu's film to release on 8 July

    Luka Doncic leads Slovenia to Round 2 of FIBA qualifiers after 31-point performance in win-krn

    Luka Doncic leads Slovenia to Round 2 of FIBA qualifiers after 31-point performance in win

    football On Cloud No. 9 Gunners thrilled after Arsenal sign Gabriel Jesus; striker reveals being Thierry Henry fan snt

    Gabriel Jesus reveals being a Henry fan after signing for Arsenal; Gunners on cloud No.9

    India 75 Freedom Fighters: Lesser known facts of Alluri Sitharama Raju - adt

    India@75 Freedom Fighters: Lesser known facts of Alluri Sitharama Raju

    NBA Free-Agency 2022, national basketball association: The best signings so far-krn

    NBA Free-Agency 2022: The best signings so far

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British snt

    India@75: Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt snt

    India@75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt

    Video Icon
    Another landslide near Manipur tragedy site; 38 still missing

    Another landslide near Manipur tragedy site; 38 still missing

    Video Icon
    Spicejet flight to Jabalpur returns to Delhi after smoke inside cabin

    Spicejet flight to Jabalpur returns to Delhi after smoke inside cabin

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with sporting legend Abhinav Bindra

    Asianet News Samvad with sporting legend Abhinav Bindra

    Video Icon