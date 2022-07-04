Delhi police arrest Sidhu Moose Wala's killer Ankit Sirsa

The Delhi police have arrested Ankit Sirsa, the killer of Sidhu Moose Wala. The Punjabi singer was shot dead on May 29 in Mansa district of Punjab.

Ankit Sirsa, who killed singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala on May 29, has been arrested along with his accomplice by the Delhi Police’s special cell, a month after the brutal murder. The two of the most wanted criminals of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar gang alliance were nabbed by a team of the Special Cell NDR.

Ankit Sirsa was one of the shooters who had shot dead Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala in broad daylight of May 29. Apart from Moose Wala’s murder, Sirsa was also involved in two cases of attempts to murder in Rajasthan. The other accused Sachin Bhiwani whom the Delhi police arrested was responsible for harbouring four of the shooters in the Punjabi singer turned politician’s murder case.

It was Ankit Sirsa who had shot Sidhu Moose Wala from a close range. Sirsa was accompanied by one Priyavrat Fauji in the car. The accused's car stopped the singer, by blocking his vehicle. As per the CCTV footage, a car was seen tailing Sidhu’s car on the roads of Mansa. The accused then fired at Sidhu and fled from the spot. Fauji was the head of the 'Bolero Module' of the gang.

It was on May 29 when Sidhu Moose Wala was killed by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district. He was shot dead a day after the AAP-run Punjab government curtailed his security cover. Sidhu was travelling with his cousin and a friend in his jeep; they too were left injured in the attack.

Meanwhile, recently, Sidhu Moose Wala’s last track ‘SYL’ was released posthumously on June 23. However, the song was later taken off YouTube in India. The song ‘SYL’, referring to the Sutlej-Yamuna Link canal, was written, composed and sung by the deceased singer, weeks before his death.