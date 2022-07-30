Who was Rasik Dave? Actor Ketki’s husband passed away at 65

As per reports, actor Rasik Dave passed away due to kidney failure. The was the husband of actor Ketki Dave. The last rights will reportedly be held on Saturday morning.

In shocking news from the television world, popular actor Rasik Dave breathed his last on Friday, July 29. Rashik was the husband of actor Ketki Dave. He died at the age of 65 due to kidney failure, reportedly.

It is being said that Rasik Dave was undergoing dialysis treatment for the past two years. However, he succumbed to it on Friday. According to a report in Times Of India, Rasik was battling kidney-related ailments for a couple of years. The condition of his kidneys continued to deteriorate and the last month was very painful for the actor.

As per the reports, the last rites of Rasik Dave will be held in Mumbai on Saturday morning which will be attended by the family, their close friends and colleagues from the television industry. Rasik was a popular name in the Hindi and Gujarati television world. He was, however, well known for his character of 'Nanda' in 'Mahabharata'. However, apart from this, he has been a part of many popular TV shows such as 'Sanskar Dharohar Apno Ki', 'CID' and 'Krishna' among many other serials. Apart from this, he also worked in many Gujarati plays, Gujarati films and serials.

Rasik Dave was married to Ketki Dave of 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' fame actress. She had played the role of ‘Daksha’ in the popular Ekta Kapoor serial. Ketki and Rasik had also appeared in one of the seasons of the dance reality show 'Nach Baliye'. Rasik is now survived by his actor-wife Ketki and two children - Riddhi and Abhishek. The couple, Rasik and Ketki, were popular names in the Hindi and Gujarati television world.

