Rumble Follows Through on Treasury Diversification with $17.1M Bitcoin Buy: Stock Rallies But Retail’s Unmoved

CEO Chris Pavlovski said Bitcoin holdings have the potential to serve as a valuable hedge against inflation.

Rumble Follows Through on Treasury Diversification with $17.1M Bitcoin Buy: Stock Rallies But Retail’s Unmoved
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Mar 12, 2025, 11:00 PM IST

Rumble, Inc.’s (RUM) shares rallied Wednesday after the conservative video-sharing platform owner said it purchased about 188 bitcoins at an average purchase price of $91,000 apiece.

Based on the purchase price, Rumble’s Bitcoin holdings are valued at $17.11 million.  

The company said the move aligns with its November announcement when its board agreed to the corporate treasury diversification strategy of allocating some excess cash reserves to Bitcoin. 

At that time, the company said the upper ceiling for the size of Bitcoin investments will be $20 million. 

Rumble Chairman and CEO Chris Pavlovski said, “These holdings have the potential to serve as a valuable hedge against inflation and will not be subject to dilution like so many overprinted government-issued currencies.”

Further, Rumble said the management would determine the timing of additional Bitcoin purchases, if any.

After the initial thrust provided by the approval for spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in early 2024 fueled a substantial upside, the crypto market went through a consolidation phase for a better part of the year. 

Bitcoin witnessed its next rally in the run-up to the Nov. 5 presidential election, stoked by hopes that the incoming administration under President Donald Trump would be crypto-friendly. It crossed the psychological resistance of $100,000 for the first time on Dec. 5 and touched an all-time high of $109,114.88 on Jan. 20.

However, the risk-off mood since the middle of February, amid fears that Trump's tariffs would fuel inflation and push the economy into a recession, did not spare cryptocurrencies. Since the late January high, Bitcoin has lost over 24%. 

The evolving macroeconomic landscape poses further downside risks. 

Rumble has a deeper connection with the crypto industry than its Bitcoin investment. In late December, the company announced an agreement for a $775 million strategic investment from Tether. 

The Bitcoin investment optimism hasn’t rubbed off on the retailers on the Stocktwits platform. Sentiment toward Rumble stock remained ‘bearish’ (32/100), and the message volume stayed ‘low.’

rum-sentiment.png RUM sentiment and message volume March 12, as of 12:24 pm ET | Source: Stocktwits

A watcher said the Bitcoin strategy is a less relevant catalyst.

Rumble stock rallied 3.34% to $8.05 on Wednesday. The stock has lost over 40% this year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

We Asked Retail If The US Is Headed Toward A Recession — A Narrow Majority Thinks The Fears Are Overblown

We Asked Retail If The US Is Headed Toward A Recession — A Narrow Majority Thinks The Fears Are Overblown

Nvidia Stock Surges As BofA Calls It ‘Very Compelling’ Ahead of GTC – Retail’s Divided Amid Broader Market Volatility

Nvidia Stock Surges As BofA Calls It ‘Very Compelling’ Ahead of GTC – Retail’s Divided Amid Broader Market Volatility

Snowflake Stock Rises On AI Partnership Rumors With Google – Retail Remains Bearish

Snowflake Stock Rises On AI Partnership Rumors With Google – Retail Remains Bearish

Capital One Stock Gets An Evercore ISI Upgrade To ‘Outperform’ — But Retail’s On The Fence

Capital One Stock Gets An Evercore ISI Upgrade To ‘Outperform’ — But Retail’s On The Fence

Apple Analyst Says iPhone Growth May Stall After Tech Giant Delays AI-Powered Upgraded Siri Launch: Retail’s Bearish

Apple Analyst Says iPhone Growth May Stall After Tech Giant Delays AI-Powered Upgraded Siri Launch: Retail’s Bearish

Recent Stories

We Asked Retail If The US Is Headed Toward A Recession — A Narrow Majority Thinks The Fears Are Overblown

We Asked Retail If The US Is Headed Toward A Recession — A Narrow Majority Thinks The Fears Are Overblown

Nvidia Stock Surges As BofA Calls It ‘Very Compelling’ Ahead of GTC – Retail’s Divided Amid Broader Market Volatility

Nvidia Stock Surges As BofA Calls It ‘Very Compelling’ Ahead of GTC – Retail’s Divided Amid Broader Market Volatility

Snowflake Stock Rises On AI Partnership Rumors With Google – Retail Remains Bearish

Snowflake Stock Rises On AI Partnership Rumors With Google – Retail Remains Bearish

Pakistan train siege ends: Pak Army says 346 hostages freed from hijacked Jaffar Express, 28 soldiers killed snt

Pakistan train siege ends: Pak Army says 346 hostages freed from hijacked Jaffar Express, 28 soldiers killed

Top Stocks to Watch March 13 2025 Holika Dahan Share Market Insights snt

Stock to watch on March 13: 8 shares poised for big gains

Recent Videos

'Bam Bam Bhole' Behind the Scenes: Rashmika Mandanna Drops Exclusive BTS Stills

'Bam Bam Bhole' Behind the Scenes: Rashmika Mandanna Drops Exclusive BTS Stills

Video Icon
TV Actress Aditi Sharma’s SECRET Marriage Drama: Cheating Allegations & ₹25 Lakh Demand!

TV Actress Aditi Sharma’s SECRET Marriage Drama: Cheating Allegations & ₹25 Lakh Demand!

Video Icon
Police Seeks Help Identifying Creepy 'Box Demon' | Asianet Newsable

Police Seeks Help Identifying Creepy 'Box Demon' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Balochistan Train Hijack: BLA Releases CHILLING Video of Baloch Militants' Seize

Balochistan Train Hijack: BLA Releases CHILLING Video of Baloch Militants' Seize

Video Icon
Balochistan Train Hijack: BLA Releases CHILLING Video of Baloch Militants' Seize

Balochistan Train Hijack: BLA Releases CHILLING Video of Baloch Militants' Seize

Video Icon