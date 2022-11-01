Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who was rapper Takeoff, the third member of group Migos shot dead in Houston

    It is reported that Takeoff and Quavo were at the 810 Billards and Bowling Houston at the afterparty when someone opened fire. The reports further said that though Takeoff died on the spot, Quavo reportedly wasn't injured in the incident.

    Who was rapper Takeoff, the third member of the group Migos shot dead in Houston
    Rapper Takeoff, the third member of the Migos was shot dead at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas. The 28-year-old Kirshnik Khari Ball, his original name, was playing the disc at 2:30 am with Quavo.

    According to a spokesperson for the Houston Police Department, investigators say shots were fired during an afterparty attended by around 40 people.

    Officials have obtained footage from the scene in which one can see Quavo and others gathered around Takeoff. Quavo yells at someone for help.

    The police also said that two other people were shot during the open fire and were taken to the hospital in private vehicles.

    In 1994, Takeoff was born in Lawrenceville, Georgia. He began his rapping career in collaboration with Quavo and Offset under the collective name Polo Club in 2008. They released their debut mixtape Juug Season, officially taking the stage name Migos.

    They became multi-platinum stars with their first major, Versace, in 2013. They later topped the Billboard in 2016 with Bad and Boujee.

