AP Dhillon in hospital: Brown Munde singer has suffered an 'injury' while on his US tour

AP Dhillon, an Indo-Canadian musician, has been hospitalised after suffering an accident while on tour in the United States. Dhillon took to Instagram to alert his followers and fans about the incident. He apologised to his fans, who were planning to attend Dhillon's shows in San Francisco and Los Angeles during the first week of November since the artist has delayed the dates due to his health.

Sharing a photo from the hospital, Dhillon wrote on his Instagram story: “TO ALL MY FANS IN CALIFORNIA… IT BREAKS I MY HEART TO INFORM YOU THAT MY SHOWS IN SF AND LA ARE BEING POSTPONED DUE TO AN UNFORTUNATE INJURY THAT I SUFFERED WHILE ON TOUR. I’M DOING WELL AND AM EXPECTED TO FULLY RECOVER. HOWEVER, I WILL NOT BE ABLE TO PERFORM AT THIS TIME. I HAVE BEEN WAITING EAGERLY TO SEE YOU ALL AND APOLOGIZE FOR ANY INCONVENIENCE THIS MAY CAUSE YOU. SEE YOU ALL IN A FEW WEEKS. HANG ON TO YOUR TICKETS. THEY WILL BE VALID FOR THE NEWLY RESCHEDULED DATES."

Dhillon later said that the San Francisco performances, which were originally scheduled for November 1-2, had been rescheduled for December 13-14, respectively. While the Los Angeles show has been rescheduled for December 11,

Dhillon teamed with Amazon Prime Video's The Boys earlier this year as the series' third season was released. With the total craziness that was released throughout the season, the ending of the last episode really blew the viewers' heads. To commemorate the outstanding season 3 and its success, Prime Video teamed with one of India's most prominent rappers, AP Dhillon, to recreate his classic song "Insane."

AP Dhillon, well known for his chart-topping single 'Brown Munde,' is one of the most promising rookies to hit the hip-hop market with his funky combination of Western and Desi music.