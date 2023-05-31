Who was Harish Pengan? Malayalam actor passed away at 49; Tovino Thomas mourns his death

Minnal Murali actor Harish Pengan passes away at a private hospital in Kochi. His last rites to be held today. Harish is known for films like 'Maheshinte Prathikaaram', 'Honey Bee 2.5', 'Vellaripattanam', 'Jaane Mann', 'Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey', 'Priyan Ottathilanu', and 'Jo and Jo'

Harish Pengan, a well-known Malayalam actor, died yesterday (May 30) at a private hospital in Kochi while being treated for liver disease. He was 49. According to film industry sources, he was suffering from liver problems.

Harish was brought to the hospital earlier this month due to stomach pain, and after a series of medical tests, it was determined that his situation was critical.

Pengan's condition, however, deteriorated, and he died around 3.25 p.m. The doctors recommended a liver transplant, and Pengan's twin sister volunteered to be the donor. However, because they did not have Rs 30 lakhs, the actor's friends began to gather donations.

Also Read: Prosenjit Chatterjee gets emotional on Rituparno Ghosh's 10th death anniversary

Nandan Unni, an actor, rushed to his aid, encouraging social media users to give donations for the actor. “Let’s join hands to save a life. Harish Pengan, the actor who played many remarkable roles, made us laugh with many films like Maheshinte Prathikaaram, Shefeekkinte Santhosham, Honey Bee 2.5, Vellaripattanam, Jaane Mann, Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey, Priyan Ottathilanu, Jo and Jo, and Minnal Murali. My compatriot and dear friend, Harish, has been struggling to get back to life at Amrita Hospital, Ernakulam, for the past ten days (sic)," Nandan wrote on Facebook at the time.

Sharing a photo of Harish, Tovino wrote, “Rest in peace chetta." Fans also joined the Malayalam star and paid their tributes in the comments section. “Rest in peace.. He was an actor who made an impact with his many roles," a fan wrote. “Condolences to the family. May his soul rest in peace," added another. Many also dropped ‘Rest in Peace’ messages.

Also Read: Why did Martin Scorcese meet Pope Francis in Vatican City? Know details about next Film

Harish Pengan work:

'Maheshinte Prathikaaram,' 'Shefeekkinte Santhosham,' 'Honey Bee 2.5,' 'Vellaripattanam,' 'Jaane Mann,' 'Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey,' 'Priyan Ottathilanu,' 'Jo and Jo,' and 'Minnal Murali' are among his flicks. Harish Pengan was most recently seen in the Malayalam film Charles Enterprises, which was released earlier this year. He debuted in 2011 with the film Note Out, directed by Kutty Naduvil.

According to his family, the actor's last rites will be performed today (Wednesday, May 31). Members of the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) and actors Tovino Thomas and Aju Varghese, among others, expressed their sorrow over the actor's premature death.