    Why did Martin Scorcese meet Pope Francis in Vatican City? Know details about next Film

    The veteran and iconic Hollywood filmmaker Martin Scorcese met Pope Francis at Vatican City. It was a long and detailed meeting of the filmmaker and his wife with Pope Francis. Know details about the next upcoming film of Martin Scorcese here.

    Why did Martin Scorcese meet Pope Francis in Vatican City? Know details about next Film
    First Published May 30, 2023, 9:49 AM IST

    Eminent Hollywood filmmaker Martin Scorcese met the Pope in Vatican City on May 27. A day later, feeling inspired by his meeting with Pope Francis, the filmmaker disclosed the subject of his new and upcoming Hollywood film, which will be on Lord Jesus Christ.

    Prominent and renowned director Martin Scorsese, known as utterly religious, recently met The Pope in Vatican City. He and his wife, Helen Morris, had a long and brief meeting with Pope Francis on May 27.

    A day later, 'The Irishman' fame Hollywood filmmaker officially announced and disclosed that he is all set and geared up to make a film based on the life of Jesus Christ. Martin Scorcese is known for films like Goodfellas, Shutter Island, The Wolf of Wall Street and The Irishman.

    In an official statement with a leading global entertainment portal during a press conference held in Vatican City, without revealing much about the plot or possible storyline of the next much-awaited movie in the making, which has already made cinema lovers and audiences curious for more, Martin Scorcese said, "I have responded to the Pope’s appeal to artists in the only way I know how: by imagining and writing a screenplay for a film about Jesus. And I am about to start making it."

    On Saturday, May 27, Scorsese and his wife, Helen Morris, had a brief and very detailed meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican before attending the conference, which was headlined The Global Aesthetics of the Catholic Imagination, organized by Georgetown University. The editor of the religious magazine La Civilta Cattolica, Antonio Spadaro, stated on the website of the publication that during their talk at the conference, Scorsese spoke at length between references to his films and personal tales and revealed how Holy Father's request to let us see Jesus moved him emotionally among other things.

    Last Updated May 30, 2023, 9:49 AM IST
