Prosenjit Chatterjee gets emotional on Rituparno Ghosh's 10th death anniversary; check out his 7 best films

Prosenjit Chatterji posted a pensive message on Instagram about the late director, with whom he had collaborated on several films, including "Dosar" and "Chokher Bali," among others. Here is a list of some of the well-known films that Ghosh has directed and that have been well-received by both audiences and critics.

Actor Prosenjit Chatterji took to Instagram on late director Rituparno Ghosh's 10th death anniversary and penned an emotional note for him. The post read: ঋতু, তুই নেই এটাই এখনও বিশ্বাস করতে ইচ্ছে করে না। কত আড্ডা, কত আলোচনা এখনও তো বাকি ছিল বন্ধু। আমি জানি এখনও তুই নতুন নতুন গল্প ভেবে যাচ্ছিস, বেশ কিছু স্ক্রিপ্টের খসড়া তৈরি আছে। আমার নতুন কাজগুলো নিয়েও নিশ্চয়ই অনেককিছু বলার আছে... ভালো থাকিস বন্ধু। (Ritu, I still don't want to believe that you are not there. So many gossip sessions, discussions were still left friend. I know you are still thinking of new stories, and you already have several script drafts. Definitely a lot to say about my new works... Stay well my friend.) Check out the post here:

May 2013, marks almost a decade since the death of Rituparno Ghosh. The Bengali film industry was left almost distressed after his abrupt departure. However, his creations, thoughts, and vision endure the test of the time. to date. Rituparno Ghosh entered the cinema with his critically acclaimed chamber drama Unishe April (19th April) during the post-Satyajit Ray era, when Bengali cinema was going through a severe cultural and economic crisis. Rituparno Ghosh later went on to shape the direction of the industry and garner numerous national awards for his work. From Raincoat to Chokher Bali, here's a look at some of the stellar movies directed by the maverick film-maker.

Raincoat (Hindi): Shooting for the movie, which stars Ajay Devgan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Annu Kapoor, and Mouli Ganguly among others, was completed in a record-breaking 17 days. O. Henry's 1906 short story The Gift of the Magi was adapted for the screen in 2004.

Unishe April (Bengali): Aparna Sen, Debashree Roy, Prosenjit Chatterjee, and Dipankar Dey all starred in the 1994 movie. He carefully and accurately captures the bond between mother and daughter in the movie. The daughter's disregard for the pursuits, friends, and pupils of her mother.

The Last Lear (English): Amitabh Bachchan, Preity Zinta, Shahbaaz Khan, Arjun Rampal, and Shefali Shetty all starred in the 2007 movie. The protagonist of the story was a veteran Shakespearean theatre actor named Harish Mishra (Amitabh Bachchan).

Chokher Bali: The movie adaptation of Rabindranath Tagore's book was nominated for the Golden Leopard (Best Film) award at the Locarno International Film Festival in 2003 and won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Bengali.

Dosar (Bengali): This is a black and white movie from 2006 with Prasenjit Chatterjee and Konkona Sen Sharma. The plot centres on the marriage and how their lives changes after Kaushik's mistress Mita is killed in a vehicle accident, leaving Kaushik (Konkana) hurt and inconsolable.

Khela (Bengali): The 2008 release has a unique take on relationships and emotions. It marked the beginning of Manisha Koirala's career in Bengali films. Raima Sen and Prasenjit Chatterjee were also cast members.

Antarmahal: Views of the Inner Chamber (Bengali): In the movie, Jackie Shroff portrayed a zamindar who makes an effort to win over the British so that they will bestow the famous "Raibahadur" title upon him.

