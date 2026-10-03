Sufyan Nadiadwala is making waves online after fans noticed his striking resemblance to young Salman Khan. But who is the star kid, and what is his connection to Bollywood filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala?

Sufyan Nadiadwala is the son of filmmaker-producer Sajid Nadiadwala and Warda Khan Nadiadwala. The young star kid is currently grabbing attention on social media after pictures and videos of his recent appearance went viral, with several users comparing his looks to Salman Khan’s younger days.

Sufyan Nadiadwala Goes Viral With Salman Khan Resemblance

Sufyan was recently spotted at the special screening of Prem Keetanu, where Salman Khan was also present. Videos from the event showed Sufyan interacting with the superstar, and his appearance quickly became a talking point online.

This is not the first time Sufyan has attracted attention for his resemblance to Salman. Earlier this year, a video of him in Mumbai went viral, with social media users describing him as a “young Salman Khan” and pointing out similarities in his face, hairstyle, physique and overall style.

Interestingly, Sufyan is not Salman Khan’s son, despite some social media posts jokingly referring to him as “Salman’s son” because of the resemblance.

Who Are Sufyan Nadiadwala’s Parents?

Sufyan comes from one of Bollywood’s well-known film families. His father, Sajid Nadiadwala, is a prominent producer and filmmaker associated with films including Kick, Judwaa, Housefull and Chhichhore. Sajid and Warda Khan Nadiadwala have two sons, Subhan and Sufyan.

Unlike several star kids, Sufyan has largely stayed away from the spotlight. Reports state that he was born in the mid-2000s and is currently focusing on his education. His elder brother Subhan, meanwhile, has been reported to be preparing for his acting debut.

Why Is Everyone Talking About Him?

Sufyan’s latest viral pictures have once again brought comparisons with Salman’s iconic 1990s appearance. From his hairstyle and facial features to his overall styling, fans have been quick to notice the similarities. However, social media reactions remain mixed, with some users seeing the resemblance while others disagree.