Actor Vijay Varma's recent appearance at a Mumbai event in an unusual all-black outfit has garnered significant social media attention. His look, featuring a criss-cross top and leather trousers, drew comparisons to the character 'Crime Master Gogo'.

Actor Vijay Varma is no stranger to experimenting with his looks, but his latest fashion outing has given social media users plenty to talk about. The actor recently stepped out in an unusual all-black outfit at a Mumbai event, and soon, pictures and videos of his appearance began doing the rounds online. While some users reacted to his bold fashion choice, others were quick to draw comparisons to his look. One Instagram user even compared him to the popular character ‘Crime Master Gogo’.

Decoding Vijay's All-Black Look

For the outing, Vijay opted for a fitted black top that featured a criss-cross pattern with several cut-outs. The outfit had long strips of black fabric extending from the sleeves and lower portions, giving it a distinct look.

The ‘Darlings’ actor paired the statement top with high-waisted black leather trousers, creating a contrast between the sheer design of his upper outfit and the smooth finish of the trousers.

The actor completed his look with oversized black sunglasses, while keeping his accessories minimal.

Netizens React to the Bold Outfit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Varma (@itsvijayvarma)

As videos from the event surfaced online, social media users began sharing their reactions to the actor’s outfit.

One user had an amusing reaction to his appearance and simply wrote, “Crime master Gogo “

On the Work Front

On the work front, Vijay is part of Lust Stories 3, which is streaming on Netflix. The anthology also features Radhika Apte, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Radhika Madan, Siddharth, Ali Fazal and Abhishek Banerjee, among others.

He is also associated with Matka King, which is available to watch on Prime Video. (ANI)