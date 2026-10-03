Bethlehem Kudumba Unit OTT release is here. Find out when and where to watch Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju’s Malayalam romantic comedy, along with its story, cast and JioHotstar streaming details.

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit is now available on OTT. Now, audiences can watch this romantic comedy film featuring Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju from the comfort of their homes. Directed by Girish A D, the film has romance, family drama, and stories about people living in an exclusive neighbourhood in it.

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit OTT Release Date

The OTT release of Bethlehem Kudumba Unit took place on October 2, 2026, on JioHotstar. The film was first released in theatres on August 21, 2026. People who missed out a chance to watch the film in theatres now have the opportunity to view it through the OTT platform, JioHotstar.

What Is Bethlehem Kudumba Unit About?

It revolves around Ashley, a college student, who moves to Angamaly along with her family due to financial constraints. In her new surroundings, she meets the members of the Bethlehem Kudumba Unit and then meets Justin, a bachelor who works at a catering company.

Nivin Pauly plays Justin, whose fondness for music makes him compatible with Ashley. But the age difference and other issues such as family pressures make things difficult between them. In addition to their story, the movie covers the lives and relationships of the other people living in the neighbourhood.

Cast And Crew

This movie stars Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju, along with Sangeeth Prathap, Suresh Krishna, Vinay Forrt, Roshan Shanavas, Shyam Mohan, Shameer Khan, Srinda, Parvathy Ayyappadas, Meenakshy Raveendran, Sreeranjini, Vineeth Viswam, and Bindu Panicker.

Girish A D was the director of the film and it was co-written with Kiran Josey. The movie was produced by Dileesh Pothan, Fahadh Faasil, and Syam Pushkaran at Bhavana Studios. The music was scored by Vishnu Vijay, with cinematography by Ajmal Sabu and editing by Akash Joseph Varghese.

How To Watch Bethlehem Kudumba Unit Online

The film is streaming online at JioHotstar both from their website and on other supported devices. The viewers need to visit the site and sign in to be able to watch it using the suitable plan or subscription.