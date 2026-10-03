Nani’s pan-India film The Paradise continues its strong box office run. The movie is now just Rs 1 crore away from crossing the Rs 100-crore milestone in Telugu, adding another major achievement.

Nani’s pan-India film The Paradise is continuing its strong run at the box office despite receiving mixed reviews. Directed by Srikanth Odela, the film has reportedly collected Rs 167 crore worldwide so far. Its Telugu net collection currently stands at Rs 99 crore, leaving the film just Rs 1 crore short of the Rs 100-crore milestone in the Telugu market.

The film marks Nani and Srikanth Odela’s second collaboration after their successful film Dasara. Sudhakar Cherukuri, who also backed Dasara, has produced The Paradise under the SLV Cinemas banner. Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films has brought the film to Kerala theatres.

Nani’s mass avatar and emotional story

Nani plays Jadal, a character that fans have described as one of his biggest mass roles yet. The actor previously said that while the film is mounted on a large scale with intense action, its emotional core revolves around a mother-son relationship.

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander has reunited with Nani after Jersey and Gang Leader. Songs including “Aaya Sher” and “Yesha Nagula” have been gaining attention on social media.

The film’s teaser also generated significant buzz with its action sequences, mass dialogues and grand visuals, giving audiences a glimpse of its intense world.

Raghav Juyal leads the villainous cast

Bollywood actor Raghav Juyal, who impressed audiences with Kill, plays the antagonist Vikram Malik. His character glimpse also received a strong response following its release.

The ensemble cast includes Kayadu Lohar, Sampoornesh Babu, Mohan Babu, Sonali Kulkarni, Easwari Rao, Raja Ravindra, Tanikella Bharani, MS Chowdary and Ram Jagan.

The Paradise has been released globally in eight languages — Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, Bengali, English and Spanish. Srikanth Odela has written and directed the film, with CH Sai handling cinematography and Navin Nooli editing. Anirudh Ravichander composed the music, while Avinash Kolla handled production design.