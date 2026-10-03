Director Jason Sanjay built the story around 1000 crore rupees. He runs the crime plot and the hero's debt problem on parallel tracks. The core story looks simple, but Jason complicated the screenplay. The movie starts off interesting, but viewers soon lose track of what is happening. Many unnecessary characters pop up out of nowhere. Sundeep and Faria have a love track. The real story kicks off only when the hero learns about the casino crime. The scenes lag a lot after that. The first half moves slowly, and the second half drags even more. The movie completely misses out on logic. The climax heavily tests the patience of the audience. The thriller feel and serious tone just do not work out on screen.