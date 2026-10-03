Sigma Box Office Day 1: How Much Did Jason Sanjay’s Debut Film Earn? Check Here
Director Jason Sanjay and actor Sundeep Kishan have teamed up for Sigma. The film opened in theatres with much attention, and here’s a look at exactly how much it collected on day one.
Actor Vijay's son Jason Sanjay makes his directorial debut with Sigma. Sundeep Kishan and Faria Abdullah play the lead roles. Sampath Raj and Raju Sundaram Master take on key characters. Lyca Subaskaran produced the film. Fans had massive expectations since it is Vijay's son's project. Thaman composed the music. The movie is currently getting mixed reviews from the audience.
Guru (Sundeep Kishan) runs a library in memory of his mother. He has neck-deep debts and desperately wants to make money. Veerayya Reddy (Sampath Raj) and Vincent run a mafia and casino business on the other side. A massive drug trade happens behind this setup. A container holds 1000 crore rupees. Vincent keeps the key and pen drive for it. Reddy and Vincent split up during this time. The police attack Reddy, but he escapes. A massive hunt for the key begins. Guru's team (Faria, Raju Sundaram) finds out about this 1000 crore deal. They plan to steal the money. The rest of the story shows what happens next.
Director Jason Sanjay built the story around 1000 crore rupees. He runs the crime plot and the hero's debt problem on parallel tracks. The core story looks simple, but Jason complicated the screenplay. The movie starts off interesting, but viewers soon lose track of what is happening. Many unnecessary characters pop up out of nowhere. Sundeep and Faria have a love track. The real story kicks off only when the hero learns about the casino crime. The scenes lag a lot after that. The first half moves slowly, and the second half drags even more. The movie completely misses out on logic. The climax heavily tests the patience of the audience. The thriller feel and serious tone just do not work out on screen.
The box office numbers for Sigma are finally out. The movie collected Rs 2.7 crore in India alone on its first day. The total day one collection crosses the Rs 3 crore mark if we add the overseas numbers. Sigma received a much better response than the movie Batha, which released on October 1. Batha managed to collect only Rs 2 crore on its opening day. Sigma easily crossed Rs 3 crore and grabbed the number 1 spot at the box office this week.
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