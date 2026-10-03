Nazma Shaikh refutes claims against Rajpal Yadav regarding Mushtaq Khan's prayer meet. She stated her anger was aimed at those taking photos during the solemn event, not at Yadav, who was a close friend of the deceased actor.

Social media creator Nazma Shaikh has broken her silence on the controversy involving actor Rajpal Yadav after videos surfaced online alleging that he was asked to leave during the prayer meet of actor Mushtaq Khan. Addressing the viral videos and claims circulating online, Shaikh said her anger was directed at people taking pictures during the funeral and not at Yadav.

On Friday, Shaikh shared a video on her social media account, explaining what happened during the prayer meet and burial. She said several reports had created “misconceptions” about the incident and urged people to understand the complete context before drawing conclusions.

Nazma Shaikh Clarifies Misconceptions

In her video, Shaikh said, “My name is Nazma Shaikh, and today I’m going to talk about the prayer meet of Mr. Mushtaq Khan. A lot of misconceptions have been spread about this, and there seems to be no end to the rumors. So today, I want to tell you the truth and clarify what actually happened.”

“The reality is that Rajpal bhaiya was very close to Mushtaq Khan. He considered him like an elder brother, and they shared a very close bond. Two hours before Mushtaq Khan’s death, Rajpal Bhaiya was with him. He was also present on the day Mushtaq Khan was taken to the graveyard. He was present at the prayer meet as well….I’m sharing these facts so that people can understand the reality and not be misled by misconceptions.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nazma Shaikh ( Fame Media ) (@nazma9846)

Anger Directed at Picture Takers, Not Yadav

Shaikh further explained that her reaction was towards people who were taking pictures during the funeral without considering the situation. She said the gathering was meant for people to mourn the actor and pay their respects. She said, “My anger was directed towards those people who were there only to click pictures, without understanding the kind of atmosphere they were in.”

“I want to make it very clear that my anger was not directed at Rajpal Bhaiya. It was directed at those who were taking pictures at a time and place where people were there to mourn and pay their respects,” she further said.

“I urge my friends in the media not to run misleading narratives. Please understand the complete context and publish the whole truth,” she added.

Mushtaq Khan's Demise

Mushtaq Khan passed away on September 24 at Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital after his health deteriorated following a cancer diagnosis. Mushtaq Khan’s son Mohsin Khan said earlier that his father had been battling cancer, which progressed rapidly. His last rites were held in Mumbai on September 25, with several members of the film industry, including Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, Manish Wadhwa, Shehzad Khan, Zaid Darbar and comedian Sunil Pal, besides filmmaker Anees Bazmee, arriving to pay their last respects. (ANI)