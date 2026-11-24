Malayalam actor Sreejith Ravi was sentenced to one year of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 50,000 by a fast track court in Thrissur for a POCSO Act case.

Sreejith Ravi has been sentenced to one year in prison in a POCSO case stemming from an event in which he reportedly exposed himself in front of two underage girls in Thrissur. The Fast Track Special Court in Thrissur issued the decision on Monday, November 23, 2026, and slapped a Rs 50,000 punishment on the actor.

The case originates from an event that allegedly occurred on July 4, 2022, at Ayyanthole in Thrissur, when Sreejith Ravi was accused of exposing himself in front of two juvenile girls. Following the complaint, a case was filed against the actor under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act (POCSO).

According to a report released by Manorama News on November 23, Special Judge Ramya Menon pronounced the decision. Before imposing the punishment, the court heard testimony from 21 witnesses.

Court Orders Actor to Pay Fine To Survivors.

The court also fined Sreejith Ravi Rs 50,000 and ordered that the money be handed over to the two survivors. The court has also given Sreejith Ravi one month to file an appeal against the decision and granted him bail at that time.

Who is the Malayalam actor Sreejith Ravi?

Sreejith Ravi is a Malayalam-language actor who has also starred in Tamil and Kannada films. Sreejith, the son of famous Malayalam actor T. G. Ravi, made his acting debut in Mayookham, a 2005 Malayalam film. He then starred in various films, including Chanthupottu, Big B, Mission 90 Days, Naalu Pennungal, and Pranchiyettan and the Saint. His significant cinema roles include Punyalan Agarbattis, Chekavar, Memories, Iyobinte Pusthakam, and Ramaleela.

He also appeared in Tamil cinema with films like Vettai and Kumki. His other Tamil film credits include Madha Yaanai Koottam and Kathakali. Sreejith won the SIIMA Award for Best Comedian in 2013 for his role as Abhayakumar, an auto-rickshaw driver in Punyalan Agarbattis.