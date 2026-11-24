Actor Vijay Sethupathi appeared as a presenter at the 54th International Emmy Awards in New York. The event also highlighted Indian nominees, including comedian Vir Das and the documentary Real Kashmir Football Club.

Vijay Sethupathi Shines as Presenter at 54th International Emmys

New York [US], November 24 (ANI): Actor Vijay Sethupathi will serve as a presenter at the 54th International Emmy Awards in New York City, marking his appearance at the prestigious global television awards ceremony taking place at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York City. The star-studded event is being held at the New York Hilton Midtown on Monday evening (November 24 morning in India) and is hosted by actor Michael Urie. The event features 64 nominees across 16 categories. Sethupathi joins an international lineup of presenters, including Constance Zimmer, Celia Imrie, Jay Pharoah, Gus Kenworthy, Sophie Charlotte, Robbie GK and David Zaslav.

For the red carpet, the actor opted for a classic all-black ensemble. His outfit featured a tailored blazer with intricate gold embroidery on the right shoulder and near the left pocket. Apart from Sethupathi's appearance as a presenter, India also had representation in the competitive categories at this year's ceremony. Comedian Vir Das received his third International Emmy nomination for his Netflix stand-up special Vir Das: Fool Volume. However, the award in the comedy category went to the Argentine series Division Palermo (Season 2). SonyLIV's Real Kashmir Football Club also represented India among the nominees in the drama/sports documentary category. The International Emmy for Sports Documentary went to The Philipstown Wirecar Grand Prix, produced by Giant Films. The International Emmy for Best Performance by an Actor was sweeped by Bobby Schofield in Unforgivable, produced by LA Productions. The 54th International Emmy Awards ceremony is streaming live in India on iemmys.tv on Tuesday, November 24 (main ceremony from 5 am to 9:30 am IST, following the red carpet at 3:30 am IST). (ANI)