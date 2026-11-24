Billy Ray Cyrus shared an emotional tribute following daughter Miley Cyrus' wedding to Maxx Morando in Palm Springs, expressing pride and joy as the family reunited to celebrate the couple's marriage and Miley's 34th birthday.

Billy Ray Cyrus Shares Emotional Tribute to Daughter Miley Wedding

Billy Ray Cyrus celebrated daughter Miley Cyrus’ wedding to Maxx Morando with an emotional social media message, saying it was “beautiful” to have his family together in one room, united by love. Billy Ray Cyrus has shared an emotional tribute and a collection of photographs from his daughter Miley Cyrus’ wedding to musician Maxx Morando, expressing his pride and happiness at welcoming the newlyweds into the family.

The singer shared the post on X on Monday, November 23, two days after Miley and Morando tied the knot in Palm Springs, California, on Saturday, November 21. The post also coincided with Miley’s 34th birthday. “My little girl married the love of her life! I can’t describe how beautiful it felt to have all my family together in one room, united by love,” Billy Ray, 65, wrote.

Expressing his pride in his daughter and extending a warm welcome to her husband, he added, “@miley words can’t begin to express how proud you make me every day… I’m the proudest dad alive!! @mmaxxm I’m so honored to welcome you to the family! The two of you kids are a match made in heaven… Happy, happy birthday Miley - I can’t wait to keep celebrating you both today and forever!”