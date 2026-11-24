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Dhanush Gets Emotional About Sons Yatra And Linga, Wishes Them To Be 10 Times Greater
Actor Dhanush got emotional while speaking about his sons, Yatra and Linga, at a recent award show, revealing their shy nature and expressing his heartfelt wish for their future success.
Dhanush opens his heart out...
Top Tamil actor Dhanush opened his heart out about his sons Yatra and Linga at a recent award show. He emotionally shared that he wants his kids to feel proud of his achievements. Dhanush hopes his boys achieve even bigger things in the future and make him proud in return. He has always made a mark in the South Indian film industry with his versatile roles. His latest pan-India film 'O.M' released on November 20, 2026. Dhanush produced this movie under his own banner, while Rajkumar Periasamy directed it.
The film features Sai Pallavi, Mammootty, and Sreeleela alongside him. It is currently getting mixed reactions from the audience. Amidst this, Dhanush sharing a rare personal moment has totally grabbed his fans' attention.
My kids are just like me
Dhanush attended a recent award ceremony along with his two sons, Yatra and Linga. He spoke about his kids at the event and revealed an interesting detail about their nature.
'Both my kids are very shy by nature, exactly like me,' Dhanush said. He added that he achieved all his success just to make his two boys proud. He hopes they achieve even greater things in the future and make him proud in return. 'That is why I wanted to make them proud right now, so I can hear those words from them later,' he explained.
Yatra, Linga... I love you both so much
Dhanush gave a loving message to his boys right from the stage. He emotionally said, 'Yatra, Linga, I love you both very much. You guys will become ten times greater than me.' His words clearly showed his deep love and high expectations for his children's future. Dhanush usually keeps his personal life very private, so fans really loved seeing him speak so fondly about his kids.
Meanwhile, his new movie 'O.M' is currently running in theatres. The film stars Sai Pallavi, Mammootty, and Sreeleela in lead roles and is getting a mixed response. Fans are eagerly watching to see what kind of box office magic it creates in the coming days.
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