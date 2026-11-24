Top Tamil actor Dhanush opened his heart out about his sons Yatra and Linga at a recent award show. He emotionally shared that he wants his kids to feel proud of his achievements. Dhanush hopes his boys achieve even bigger things in the future and make him proud in return. He has always made a mark in the South Indian film industry with his versatile roles. His latest pan-India film 'O.M' released on November 20, 2026. Dhanush produced this movie under his own banner, while Rajkumar Periasamy directed it.

The film features Sai Pallavi, Mammootty, and Sreeleela alongside him. It is currently getting mixed reactions from the audience. Amidst this, Dhanush sharing a rare personal moment has totally grabbed his fans' attention.