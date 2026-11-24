Jasmin Bhasin's latest pictures have sparked a social media debate, with fans questioning her changed appearance and speculating about Botox and fillers. However, the actress has not confirmed undergoing any recent cosmetic procedures.

Television actress Jasmin Bhasin has once again become a topic of discussion on social media after her latest pictures left fans surprised. The actress recently attended an event in Kolkata, where her glamorous appearance caught everyone's attention. However, instead of just appreciating her ethnic look, several social media users began questioning whether she had undergone cosmetic procedures.

Jasmin Bhasin's New Pictures Spark Botox And Filler Rumours

Jasmin recently shared pictures from a Kolkata event on her Instagram account. For the occasion, she wore a beautiful pink lehenga paired with a sleeveless blouse, a sheer dupatta and traditional polki jewellery. She completed her look with matching earrings, a maang teeka and a neatly styled low bun.

Her pictures also featured her boyfriend Aly Goni and comedian Munawar Faruqui. While the actress looked dressed for the occasion, some users felt that her facial appearance looked different from before.

Several people took to Reddit to discuss her new pictures. One user admitted that they could not recognise Jasmin initially, while others speculated about possible fillers and Botox. Some also pointed towards her eyes and facial features.

However, not everyone agreed with the cosmetic treatment speculation. Some social media users suggested that the appearance could be related to makeup, temporary swelling or other factors. There is no confirmed information that Jasmin has recently undergone any such procedure.

Jasmin Bhasin Had Earlier Addressed Botox And Lip Filler Rumours

This is not the first time Jasmin has faced speculation about cosmetic treatments. In an April 2025 interview with Bollywood Bubble, the actress addressed the Botox discussion surrounding her.

She questioned why people should be criticised for choosing cosmetic treatments if they make them feel more confident. However, she clarified that she had not undergone the procedures people were attributing to her at the time.

She also explained that her swollen-looking lips in a previous appearance were the result of her makeup artist overlining them, which led people to assume she had opted for lip fillers.

For now, Jasmin has not publicly confirmed undergoing any recent cosmetic treatment. The latest discussion remains based on social media speculation rather than a verified statement from the actress.