Bigg Boss 20: Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu confesses his growing feelings for Kanika Mann, while she gets emotional during a heart-to-heart about relationships, attachment and fear of hurting others.

In the lastest episode of Bigg Boss, Gullu aka Kushal Tanwar confessed his feeling to Kanika Mann. This happened during a conversation between Gullu, Kanika and Love. Kanika got shy and was speechless. This confession has created another buzz around the show, with many fans already shipping them.

Gullu Admits His Feelings

During the conversation, Gullu admits that he has started to feel more than friendship for Kanika. To this sudden confession Kanika reacted silently. Then Gullu go on and say "Bol na gungi hai kya? I love you thodi bol diya maine." Love also joins and teases her that she has gotten shy.

She also teased Gullu saying he is not taking stand. Then Gullu clarified that he likes Kanika. Kanika also admit "Par aise toh Gullu mujhe bhi tu pasand hai na." Love then repeated her response, saying, "Ohh, I like you too."

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Gullu further explained he has been feeling more stronger towards Kanika and his feelings were serious and not a joke.

Kanika Gets Emotional

Going further with this conversation, Gullu asked Kanika is she's going to stay doubthfull forever. Kanika gets emotional and break down. She told it was more better staying doubtful because she has been alone but never got hurt.

When Gullu asked her if she has had any relationship in past 2 and half years, she told him that she has been keeping a distance from people in that kind of relationship. But when she talk with other person, she can see if the person's interested or not. And if she find that person not interesting she'll cut them off. She fears that she might hurt them, so she said she stays more happy alone.

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