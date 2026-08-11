Chiyaan Vikram’s video with a Lar Gibbon has triggered a wildlife inquiry in Tamil Nadu. The Forest Department is examining the animal’s ownership, origin and documentation after the actor deleted the viral reel.

A social media post with Tamil actor Chiyaan Vikram featuring an exotic primate has now become a topic of wildlife controversy. Recently, the actor uploaded a video on social media where he was seen playing with and hugging the primate called Lar Gibbon. It went viral for a few days before it got deleted from his Instagram account. Doubts have started to arise concerning its owner, origin, and documentation.

Now, this controversy has forced the Tamil Nadu Forest Department to investigate the whole matter regarding the possession of the primate.

Why the Gibbon Video Got Investigated?

When the video first appeared on the internet, it seemed like a friendly interaction between Chiyaan Vikram and the primate. But later some wildlife enthusiasts along with others raised concerns about the legality of having the Lar Gibbon in India and its documents.

Lar Gibbon is an endangered primate and is covered by international wildlife trade regulations as well as wildlife laws of India. But it has been found that there has been no violation from Vikram or anyone in particular till now.

As per media reports, the animal belongs to a businessman called CK Ranganathan, whose daughter Manu Ranjith is married to Vikram’s son-in-law. As per the reports, the video was filmed in the farmhouse of the businessman situated on the East Coast Road in Chennai.

The Forest Department Investigating the History of the Animal

As per media reports citing Free Press Journal, the gibbon had been transferred from Manipur to Erode in the state of Tamil Nadu back in June. The department is investigating into the history of its ownership, transfer, place of origin and other details.

One more report says that the Wildlife Warden of Chennai Yogen Kulala met Ranganathan once he came to know about it and told him about the probe into the matter. There are reports which claim that there were no proper papers in regard to the transfer, but these reports need to be verified.

Until now, Vikram has neither confirmed nor denied the allegations against him. However, his decision to delete the Instagram reel has raised questions.

Vikram’s Upcoming Movie

The wildlife issue comes amid Vikram being busy in the movie world. The actor is expected to feature in the next project of the director, Anand Shankar.

Meanwhile, the spotlight turns towards the inquiry of the Forest Department into whether the Lar Gibbon’s possession and movement was in compliance with the wildlife rules or not.