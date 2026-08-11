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Netflix Horror Movies: 5 Spine-Chilling Films That Will Give You Chills In Every Scene
Love horror movies that keep you awake at night? From chilling supernatural encounters to terrifying twists, these five scary films on Netflix promise plenty of goosebumps, with the final pick taking the fear to another level.
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Horror Movies
If you love watching movies and series on OTT platforms, this list is for you. We've picked five horror films that will make you jump out of your seat. Seriously, don't even think about watching these alone.
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Shaitaan
First on our list is Ajay Devgn's psychological horror thriller, 'Shaitaan'. The film stars Ajay, R. Madhavan, Jyothika, and Janki Bodiwala in lead roles. The story follows a family on vacation, and trust us, every scene is genuinely terrifying.
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Ghost Stories
'Ghost Stories' grabs the second spot, and it's a truly scary one. This film is an anthology with four different stories. Top directors like Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap, and Dibakar Banerjee have directed the segments.
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Maa
Third on the list is the mythological horror film 'Maa'. It stars Bollywood actress Kajol, along with Ronit Roy and Indraneil Sengupta in key roles. The story is about a daughter who becomes the victim of a dangerous curse. You can catch this one on Netflix.
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Bulbbul
At number four, we have 'Bulbbul', directed by Anvitaa Dutt. This is a fantastic film starring Triptii Dimri in the lead. The story is so gripping, it won't let you take your eyes off the screen for a second.
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Baramulla
The final film is 'Baramulla'. This movie has a story that will seriously freak you out. It all starts with an investigation into a mysteriously missing child. Each scene is designed to send a shiver down your spine.
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