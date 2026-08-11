Rapper and singer Santy Sharma, who has been rumoured to be associated with Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 20, has claimed that he received death threats after speaking publicly about reservation reform and student-related issues.

Sharma recently shared a derogatory comment allegedly posted under one of his social media posts on his Instagram Stories. Responding to the threat, the rapper said he would not be intimidated for raising questions about the reservation system.

He stated that he was speaking about reservation “in favour of students” and insisted that threats would not stop him from expressing his views. Sharma further clarified that he was not against any particular student or community but wanted a discussion on what he described as the need for reform in the reservation system.

The rapper also claimed that he had been receiving threats for asking questions that some people did not want to hear. He ended his message by asserting that he would continue to speak about the issue despite the alleged threats.

What Is Santy Sharma’s ‘Reservation Hatao’ Campaign?

Earlier this month, Sharma launched an initiative titled “Reservation Hatao, August Kranti”. According to him, the campaign is an independent public awareness movement aimed at starting conversations around reservation-related issues.

The campaign was launched at a press conference in Andheri West, Mumbai. Sharma said the initiative would initially focus on social media outreach before expanding its presence across other online platforms.

Puneet Vasishtha Supports The Initiative

Actor Puneet Vasishtha, who has previously been seen on Bigg Boss, attended the launch event and extended his support to Sharma’s campaign.

Sharma has remained vocal about reservation and student-related matters on social media. His posts, along with his comments about an organisation he refers to as the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), have recently sparked discussion online.