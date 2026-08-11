Sourav Ganguly turned his cricketing brilliance and leadership into a lasting legacy. From captaining India to building wealth through endorsements and investments, here’s a look at Dada’s net worth, career and lavish lifestyle

Sourav Ganguly is more than just one of Indian cricket’s most celebrated captains. Fondly called ‘Dada’, the former India skipper played a major role in shaping a new generation of Indian cricketers and remains one of the sport’s most recognisable faces.

Over the years, Ganguly has earned from his cricket career, commentary assignments, brand endorsements, television appearances and investments. Reports have put his wealth at different figures, with estimates ranging from around Rs 365 crore to nearly Rs 700 crore, depending on the assets and income sources included.

Sourav Ganguly’s Cricket Career Made Him a Household Name

Born on July 8, 1972, in Behala, Kolkata, Sourav Ganguly grew up in a financially comfortable family. His father, Chandidas Ganguly, was associated with a successful printing business. Ganguly was introduced to cricket by his elder brother Snehasish, who played an important role in encouraging his sporting ambitions.

Ganguly began playing cricket at the school and state levels before making his international debut. He played his first ODI for India against the West Indies in 1992. Four years later, he announced himself on the Test stage with a memorable century on debut against England at Lord’s in 1996.

The left-handed batter went on to become one of India's most successful captains. His aggressive leadership style and confidence in young players helped India develop a stronger competitive identity, particularly in overseas cricket.

Ganguly also formed memorable batting partnerships with Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. He eventually crossed 10,000 ODI runs, joining an elite group of batsmen to achieve the milestone.

His contribution to Indian cricket was recognised with honours including the Arjuna Award and the Padma Shri.

From Cricket Earnings to Endorsements: How Ganguly Built His Wealth

Ganguly's financial success did not end when he retired from international cricket. His popularity as a former captain and one of India's most recognisable sporting personalities opened the door to several commercial opportunities.

His income sources have included cricket-related assignments, television appearances, commentary, brand endorsements and investments.

Ganguly also became associated with the Indian Premier League. In 2008, he joined the Kolkata Knight Riders, the Kolkata-based franchise owned by actor Shah Rukh Khan, and served as its captain during the early years of the tournament.

Estimates of Ganguly's net worth vary considerably. Some reports have placed it at around Rs 365 crore, while other estimates have suggested a figure closer to Rs 700 crore, or approximately $80 million. Such differences are common because celebrity net-worth figures are generally based on estimates of properties, investments, business interests, endorsements and other assets.

Therefore, the exact value of Ganguly's wealth is difficult to independently establish.

Sourav Ganguly’s Luxury Lifestyle and Property Portfolio

The former India captain has also developed a reputation for enjoying a comfortable and luxurious lifestyle. His wealth is reflected in his property holdings and collection of premium automobiles.

Reports have estimated the value of his personal property at around Rs 45 crore, although the actual current market value of privately held assets can vary significantly.

Ganguly is also known to be fond of luxury cars. His garage has reportedly included premium brands such as Audi, Mercedes-Benz and BMW.

Beyond his lifestyle, however, Ganguly's biggest asset remains his enduring brand value. His cricketing achievements, leadership legacy and continued presence in Indian sports have allowed him to remain commercially relevant long after his playing career ended.

From a young cricketer in Behala to one of India's most influential cricket captains, Ganguly has successfully transformed his sporting legacy into a wider career spanning television, endorsements, cricket administration and business interests.

For millions of fans, though, he remains simply ‘Dada’ — the captain who helped change the way Indian cricket looked at itself.