Who is Kusha Kapila? Actress gets trolled for discussing infidelity with Karan Johar amid divorce (WATCH)

Social media influencer turned actor Kusha Kapila took to her Instagram account and announced the news of her separation from husband, Zorawar Ahluwalia. Kusha, who just announced her divorce, has come under fire for supporting Karan Johar's past remark about infidelity. "Saying, 'sexual infidelity is not infidelity.' on a chat show Social Media Star with Janice.

Kusha Kapila, an actress, model and social media personality, announced her divorce from her spouse Zorawar Ahluwalia on Instagram last night. She came to prominence as a content developer before making her Bollywood debut in Karan Johar's web series 'Ghost Stories'. Kusha shared an update from her personal life, telling supporters that the decision was made amicably and that they will continue to care for their beloved dog, Maya. A few hours later, Kusha began to get mocked and chastised for defending Karan Johar's prior remark on infidelity.

On Reddit, an old video of Kusha and Karan Johar discussing cheating has surfaced. The video is from a digital chat programme called 'Social Media Star with Janice,' and Kusha appeared on one of the episodes with Karan.

In the old video, called Karan Johar’s Relationship Mantra, the filmmaker tells Kusha, “We have to exchange our numbers and remember I’m on WhatsApp all the time. So, don’t iMessage me just WhatsApp me. If you discuss any kind of problem you are having with Zorawar then call me." To this, Kusha replies, “I know he therapises people. I have watched enough Karan Johar content to know that he is everybody’s go-to relationship person."

“I’m very good at giving relationship advices. The first relationship advice, I will say ‘break up,'" Karan jokingly says, leaving Kusha and the host in splits. He further adds, “And remember sexual infidelity is not infidelity." Kusha agrees with his statement and says, “I believe that." However, her statement has not gone down well with netizens, who are slamming her for allegedly supporting “infidelity".

One user wrote, “Sexual infidelity word me hi “infidelity” hai." Another one said, “Did she just say I believe that to him saying Sexual infidelity is not infidelity???" A third user wrote, “The first indication was when she agreed with Karan saying physical infidelity is not infidelity."

Who is Kusha Kapila?

Kusha Kapila began her career as a social media content developer and influencer before breaking into Bollywood. She appeared in a number of films, including Karan Johar's Ghost Stories, Tamannaah Bhatia and Riteish Deshmukh's Plan A Plan B, and Akshay Kumar's Selfiee. She was also an important part of Masaba Gupta's Masaba Masaba season 2.

She also appeared as a part of the jury on Season 7 of Koffee with Karan. Kusha was last seen in Minus One: New Chapter.