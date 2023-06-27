Is Cardi B about to divorce her husband Offset? Know details

In a recent Twitter spaces session, the globally noted and celebrated rap queen and singer Cardi B gently opened up on her plans to get divorced from Offset if that moment ever arises. It is making fans wonder if all is really well between the couple.

'Taki Taki Rumba' fame globally prominent rapper Cardi B is ready to move on and find another man if the time comes. The rapper recently admitted that she would not hesitate to find a replacement for her husband, Offset, if he messed up things and that too big time or got caught being unfaithful toward her. The couple shares two children together and has been married since September 2017. Cardi B recently admitted that if she gets divorced, it will not take long to be in a relationship or cuffed again. She opened up on what can happen if Offset, her husband ever messed up big time.

Is Cardi B about to divorce Offset?

In a recent Twitter Spaces session, Cardi B spoke about how she will not accept nonsense from anybody, her husband included. Elucidating more on the same point, she said, "I do not be outside like that. So when I do be outside, these ballplayers, these rappers, and these dudes — they see me."

She explained how men are generally scared of her. She added, "And their voices start trembling. They are nervous! Because I am a bad b**ch! You do not get that — I got that."

Cardi B on the possibility of divorce:

The rapper spoke about the possibility of a divorce and what her plans after would be.

Giving insight, Cardi B shared, "So, every time you try to bring turmoil to my marriage. I am just saying. You all know what is going to happen next. We both are going to get a divorce. The people are going to be mad nosey and madly happy."

Cardi B on being 'cuffed' by someone else:

The mother of two opened up about what she would do if she ever got a divorce from her husband. The rapper revealed, "I am going to make an album. People would want to hear the album because of it." Cardi also added how it would not be difficult for her to find a replacement by revealing, "Another rich nigga is going to cuff me. And what? What will be the point that you all are trying to make?."

