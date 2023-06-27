Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Cardi B about to divorce her husband Offset? Know details

    In a recent Twitter spaces session, the globally noted and celebrated rap queen and singer Cardi B gently opened up on her plans to get divorced from Offset if that moment ever arises. It is making fans wonder if all is really well between the couple.

    Is Cardi B about to divorce her husband Offset? Know details vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jun 27, 2023, 8:24 AM IST

    'Taki Taki Rumba' fame globally prominent rapper Cardi B is ready to move on and find another man if the time comes. The rapper recently admitted that she would not hesitate to find a replacement for her husband, Offset, if he messed up things and that too big time or got caught being unfaithful toward her. The couple shares two children together and has been married since September 2017. Cardi B recently admitted that if she gets divorced, it will not take long to be in a relationship or cuffed again. She opened up on what can happen if Offset, her husband ever messed up big time.

    ALSO READ: AMMA general body meeting: 80 Malayalam actors miss the event, know WHY

    Is Cardi B about to divorce Offset?

    In a recent Twitter Spaces session, Cardi B spoke about how she will not accept nonsense from anybody, her husband included. Elucidating more on the same point, she said, "I do not be outside like that. So when I do be outside, these ballplayers, these rappers, and these dudes — they see me."

    She explained how men are generally scared of her. She added, "And their voices start trembling. They are nervous! Because I am a bad b**ch! You do not get that — I got that."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

    Cardi B on the possibility of divorce:

    The rapper spoke about the possibility of a divorce and what her plans after would be. 

    Giving insight, Cardi B shared, "So, every time you try to bring turmoil to my marriage. I am just saying. You all know what is going to happen next. We both are going to get a divorce. The people are going to be mad nosey and madly happy."

    Cardi B on being 'cuffed' by someone else:

    The mother of two opened up about what she would do if she ever got a divorce from her husband. The rapper revealed, "I am going to make an album. People would want to hear the album because of it." Cardi also added how it would not be difficult for her to find a replacement by revealing, "Another rich nigga is going to cuff me. And what? What will be the point that you all are trying to make?."

    ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Tamil 7: Kamal Haasan to return as host, charging 150 crores?

    Last Updated Jun 27, 2023, 8:24 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    AMMA general body meeting: 80 Malayalam actors miss the event, know WHY (MAH)

    AMMA general body meeting: 80 Malayalam actors miss the event, know WHY

    Bigg Boss Tamil 7: Kamal Haasan to return as host, charging 150 crores? ATG

    Bigg Boss Tamil 7: Kamal Haasan to return as host, charging 150 crores?

    Arjun Kapoor's Birthday: The actor to hold closet auction for underprivileged kids MSW

    Arjun Kapoor’s Birthday: The actor to hold closet auction for underprivileged kids

    Is Shah Rukh Khan producing Suhana Khan's theatrical debut film? Know details ATG

    Is Shah Rukh Khan producing Suhana Khan's theatrical debut film? Know details

    Kannada star Suraj Kumar loses leg in accident; know details vma

    Kannada star Suraj Kumar loses leg in accident; know details

    Recent Stories

    Kerala News LIVE 27 June 2023 Latest Updates Highlights major developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: MSM college fake certificate: Second accused Abin C Raj captured from Kochi Airport

    Want to relish mangoes without any hassle? Know what mistakes to avoid MSW

    Want to relish mangoes without any hassle? Know what mistakes to avoid

    Kombucha to Yoghurt: 6 superfoods to have healthy gut daily vma

    Kombucha to Yoghurt: 6 superfoods to have healthy gut daily

    Numerology Prediction for June 27 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for June 27, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for June 27 2023 Aries Gemini Virgo Leo Libra Capricorn Scorpio Pisces gcw

    Daily Horoscope for June 27, 2023: Good day for Gemini, Libra; difficult day for Leo

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon